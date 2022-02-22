SMYTHE: For the Sake of Women Everywhere, Cancel The View. Now.





ABC’s suspension of Whoopi Goldberg for her Holocaust rant was labeled “cancel culture” by her leftist bedfellows. It may be true, but I don’t think ABC went far enough. I think The View should be cancelled in its entirety.

Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson (she gave herself a Jewish last name), had denied that the Holocaust was a racially-driven genocide. The comments were especially galling given her bizarre history with Judaism.

In May 2011 she told a crowd: “I just know I am Jewish. I practice nothing. I don’t go to temple, but I do remember the holidays. Religion is a lot of work, it’s exhausting. So I keep it simple, I have a pretty good relationship with God. We talk.'”

Speaking about her name change, she opined: “The name is wonderful for starting conversations.” The Jewish Chronicle reported that her mother, “Emma Johnson, thought that the family’s original surname was ‘not Jewish enough’ for her daughter to become a star.”

Perhaps even more repulsively, Goldberg has defended Bill Cosby (who poisoned and raped women and girls), even after he admitted giving women quaaludes without their consent. Goldberg is not a woman who supports others, and neither are her co-panelists on The View.

Even Meghan McCain says she left the show because of the “toxic” work environment cultivated by Goldberg and others, who frequently leaked stories about her to the tabloids. Former panelist Abby Huntsman left for similar reasons in 2020.

Both on and off-screen, the screaming, judgmental henhouse of panelists on this inherently dated show perpetuate the in-group, out-group biases that barely even exist in high schools these days. It’s embarrassing to see grown women behave more childishly than the girls in Euphoria, Gossip Girl, or Mean Girls.

In fact, the purpose of The View appears to be putting women in a cage … sorry, on a stage, and letting them fight for entertainment purposes. It’s reductive, boring, and serves no higher purpose than to fill the pockets and fuel the egos of those involved. Which would be fine (sort of) if it were some dumb reality show. But it’s not. It professes to inform. Yet people who watch The View are often the most wildly misinformed in America.

A prime example came late last year, when panelist Joy Behar attacked Jedediah Bila for her stance on vaccines. Bila tried to explain:

“I’m not a candidate for this vaccine… I also have sky-high, multi-tiered, multi-faceted natural immunity, very, very high, that has also been proven, it has been shown and it is substantiated by letters from these doctors. For me, personally, this vaccine poses a greater risk than a benefit.

Bila went on: “I oppose [mandatory vaccines] on the fact that, let’s look at the science. This is a vaccine that was created to prevent severity of disease and prevent hospitalizations. Now, we can have a whole debate on that in itself. But the vaccine does not prevent you from getting COVID, and it does not prevent you from transmitting COVID.”

Instead of asking Bila more questions, or even attempting to debate her on the merits of the conversation, Behar and her vultures peddled their own lies, then refused to let Bila speak.

You’ve “been at Fox TV too long,” she said, before ironically stating: “I just really don’t think we should allow this kind of misinformation.”

Since that segment, everything Bila had claimed turned out to be true.

If you caught your daughter speaking to someone like the women on The View do, or perhaps heard someone speaking to your daughter this way, you’d probably be pretty pissed. And rightly so. For all the flibbertigibbets who throw phrases like “toxic masculinity” around, we don’t hear enough about this toxic feminity on daytime television every day.

Now people are finally starting to avoid the misery and aggression of panelists on The View. The show is hemorrhaging its audience.

Reports suggest it lost almost a million viewers (est. -849,000) in the last month, so perhaps the chopping block is nigh anyway.

What women need is a show dedicated to bridging the gap between lifestyles and opinions, and that celebrates diverse personal perspectives. We need intellectual, open-minded women as role models. Not these shrieking leftist harridans attempting to police the thoughts of their guests, their audiences, or each other. Now.

Raheem Kassam contributed to this article.



