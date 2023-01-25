BREAKING: Pfizer Director Says ‘Cash Cow’ COVID Came from Wuhan lab, And That Pfizer Is Doing Similar.





Hidden camera footage has revealed Pfizer’s Director of Research and Development for Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning, Jordon Trishton Walker, admitting his belief that the COVID-19 virus originated from experiments conducted in the now infamous Wuhan lab, while shockingly going on to claim that his Big Pharma employers is engaged in similar types of experiments.

The footage was released late Wednesday night by guerilla journalism outfit Project Veritas, and entirely proves the thesis first mooted by The National Pulse and others, which were routinely dismissed as “conspiracy theories” by politicians, bureaucrats, and the corporate media.

WATCH:

“From what I’ve heard is they [@Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious… obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations.” #DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

The footage shows Walker admitting that “[Big Pharma] is a revolving door for all government officials,” alongside the stunning admissions about the origins of the virus and Pfizer’s continued work in creating COVID mutations.

“One of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses,” Walker admits.

He adds: “Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them.”

Walker describes the process further: “You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus [COVID] that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullsh*t.”

The video vindicates the reporting of The National Pulse amongst others, which focused intently on the virus origins (the Wuhan lab) and the “gain of function” experiments funded in part by the U.S. government alongside Chinese Communist counterparts for years.



