Michigan Senate Votes In Favor of Electric Vehicle Plants for Firm That Pledges Allegiance to Chinese Communist Party.





Michigan’s State Senate has voted in favor of a second Chinese Communist Party-linked (CCP) company to build electric vehicle (EV) battery plants in the state. The Senate Appropriations Committee saw Democratic legislators vote 10-9 in favor of a $175 million grant to Gotion Incorporated for a new $2.4 billion EV battery plant in Mecosta County, north east of Grand Rapids.

Gotion High-Tech.

The Chair of the Michigan GOP, Kristina Karamo, was firm in her denunciation of the grant before the Senate Committee, stating, “[I]f you choose to give this money to Gotion, you are a traitor to this your Republic, you are a traitor to your children.”

Despite the grant being awarded to the American subsidiary of Gotion, based in California, Gotion’s parent company is Gotion High-Tech, which is based in China.

The President and CEO of Gotion High-Tech, Chen Li, recently refused to respond to questions involving his connections to the CCP, including over suspicions of his party membership. The Vice President of the U.S. subsidiary, Chuck Thelen, acknowledged that Li is both the President of the Gotion Inc – the American subsidiary – as well as the parent company, demonstrating a direct CCP influence across all aspects of the company.

Chen Li is a “member of the [Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference] CPPCC of Bathe District in Hefei City,” reads his biography on the globalist World Economic Forum website. In 2018, the U.S. government published a report explaining the CPPCC is a “critical coordinating body” that brings together representative software Chinese Interest groups and is led by the CCP’s Politburo Standing Committee.

Furthermore, the company’s “Articles of Association,” states the company “shall perform its duties in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China and other Party regulations.”

Therefore they must, “ensure and supervise the implementation of the Party’s guidelines, principles and policies in the Company, and implement major strategic decisions of the CPC (Communist Party of China) Central Committee, and the State Council as well as relevant important work arrangements of the Party organization at a higher level.”

Gotion must also, according to the CCP, “[s]trengthen the construction of Party organization and Party members at the grass-roots level of the Company.” This means expanding the “Communist Youth League and other mass work of the Company”.

Security Concerns.

Even Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said she is “worried about national security implications,” though her Democrat colleague Elissa Slotkin is bizarrely reported to have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) concerning the Gotion factory, and refused to explain why. Oddly, Slotkin is also a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst and Defense Department official.

The decision in favor of Gotion will add another Chinese-owned company to the existing 52 in the Great Lake State, with another on its way.

The once all-American Ford Motor Company recently announced it is planning to build a similar EV battery factory in Michigan in a $3.5 billion investment partnership with another CCP-backed company, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., or CATL. CATL supplies more than 30 percent of the world’s EV batteries to intentionally recognized clients such as Tesla, Kia, and BMW. Its founder and chairman, Zen Yuqun, is one of the world’s wealthiest people, also maintaining strong links to the CCP and, similarly to Chen Li, is a member of the CPPCC. CATL falls under China’s National Security Laws, rendering it subservient to the CCP.

The extent of CATL’s connections with the CCP have long been recognized. According to the New York Times, “Chinese government officials made sure CATL’s business stayed in Chinese hands. They created a captive market of battery customers. And when CATL needed money, they doled it out.”

CATL was even willing to delay announcing American EV battery investments after Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, states Bloomberg, an act that China claimed was a provocation.

Wider Reach of the CCP.

Western politicians are increasingly concerning themselves with the issue of EV batteries as China becomes the established international producer thereof.

“China is leading by quite a distance in terms of cell production capacity, and essentially leading nearly all of LFP production, which is now a very promising technology,” claims Max Reid, senior research analyst in EV and battery supply chain services at the global research firm Wood Mackenzie.

U.S. Senator, Marco Rubio explained earlier this year in a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen and Secretary for Transport, Pete Buttigieg, furthermore, “the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has not hidden its ambitious goals when it comes to developing and weaponizing its industrial capacity… the CCP has worked to fund and develop EV battery technologies, taking steps to ban foreign-made batteries from the market…”

Because of that, politicians like Senator Rubio are calling the increased influence of companies such as Gotion and CATL a “front for the Chinese Communist Party.”



