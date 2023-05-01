How Many Carjackings in Washington, D.C. in 2023? Here Are The Staggering Numbers…





Carjackings in Washington D.C. continue to skyrocket in line with a five-year trend that has the local police chief Robert Contee lamenting that crimes are happing “at a pace that I have not seen in my 30-plus year career here with the Metropolitan Police Department.”

Since the beginning of the year, there have been a staggering 228 carjackings in the District, 78 of which occurred in April alone, with 23 in the last week, according to the Washington D.C. Metropolitical Police Department (MPD). Despite 74 percent of this year’s carjackings featuring a firearm, less than 35 percent of carjacking offenses are prosecuted.

In 2018, there were 148 carjackings in D.C., and 152 in 2019. However, following the death of George Floyd, the D.C. city council announced its intention to slash $15 million from the MPD’s annual budget. This resulted in an explosion in carjackings, amongst other crimes.

In 2020, there were 360 carjackings, followed by 425 in 2021, and 485 last year. If carjackings continue to occur at the current rate, there may be as many as 600 by the end of 2023.

Republicans from the U.S. House of Representatives were forced to intervene earlier this year after the D.C. council wanted to reduce penalties for violent crimes such as carjacking and gun possession.

The D.C. council thought it better to lower the maximum jail time for carjackings, and eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences for crimes in the capitol than addressing the problem as the MPD demanded. The Criminal Code Act of 2022 was, however, blocked by the U.S. Congress from coming into force, with 33 Democrat Senators even voting against the bill.

Andrew Clyde, a House Representative from Georgia’s 9th District, led the charge against the Criminal Code Act, arguing that Congress had to “stop this insanity in its tracks.”

The Democrat Mayor of Washington D.C., Muriel Bowser, has also promised free steering wheel locks for some cars after suggesting one of the reasons why carjackings are some common had something to do with a “recent social media challenge.”

These actions, however, do not meet the demands of the local police force. A representative of the MPD Carjacking Task Force, Valkyrie Barnes, argues, “It’s ridiculous… unless there is some kind of deterrent to this, it’s not going to stop… we need more [detectives].”

The District of Columbia and many of its residents currently support the notion of adding D.C. as a fully-fledged state, arguing that residents are taxed as citizens, but do not receive commensurate representation as a result. Opponents of this cause point out that D.C. residents often have far more political sway than ordinary voters around the country, and that the purpose of the District, per the nation’s founders, was to be separate from the Congress and its machinations. Many of the latter group believe that much of D.C. should be given back to Virginia and Maryland as a means to create a compromise over representation.



