Who Leads Florida While Ron Runs? A Rubio Ally Who Called Trump a KKK-Supporting ‘Con Man’.





In the event that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis abandons the state in favor of a presidential run, his effective replacement or deputy might look very different from the man who once claimed to be a “pitbull Trump defender.”

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez – unknown to most Americans – was a staunch supporter of then-presidential candidate Marco Rubio in 2016, and used her platform as a surrogate to blast Donald Trump as “the biggest con-man there is.”

How Could This Happen?

Florida’s legislature voted through reforms removing a requirement for the governor to resign to run for the presidency. Luckily, this means Lt. Governor Nuñez would retain her current job title, while Governor DeSantis would remain the state’s titular head. But it is safe to assume Gov. DeSantis would not be running the day-to-day operations of the state while on the presidential campaign trail.

This is where Lt. Gov Nuñez comes in.

Florida’s Constitution makes the line of succession clear, establishing the Lt. Governor as the effective deputy of the Governor at any time they deem fit:

There shall be a lieutenant governor, who shall perform such duties pertaining to the office of governor as shall be assigned by the governor, except when otherwise provided by law, and such other duties as may be prescribed by law.

It goes on:

Upon vacancy in the office of governor, the lieutenant governor shall become governor. Further succession to the office of governor shall be prescribed by law. A successor shall serve for the remainder of the term.

Upon impeachment of the governor and until completion of trial thereof, or during the governor’s physical or mental incapacity, the lieutenant governor shall act as governor. Further succession as acting governor shall be prescribed by law. Incapacity to serve as governor may be determined by the supreme court upon due notice after docketing of a written suggestion thereof by three cabinet members, and in such case restoration of capacity shall be similarly determined after docketing of written suggestion thereof by the governor, the legislature or three cabinet members.

And while DeSantis’s supporters will doubtless suggest the ‘Resign to Run’ law passing precisely prohibits any of these mechanisms from triggering, the real world effect of a Governor leaving the state regularly to campaign across the country represents a de facto deputization.

Con-Man.

There is also the significant fact that Lt. Governor Nuñez will certainly want to exercise the Governor’s powers in his absence – as any aspirational politician would. But Floridians may not be as keen on her taking the reins, especially when they come to hear of her position on President Trump, who is currently dominating in terms of endorsements in the Sunshine State.

Nuñez was not just a strong 2016 backer of neocon Marco Rubio, whom she describes as a “close personal friend.” She was, in fact, one of the nastiest anti-Trump voices available for hire on the political right, ranting about how she viewed Trump as a “con-man” on social media:

“Wake up Florida voters, Trump is the biggest con-man there is,” she railed in a now-deleted social media post.

She added the hashtag #nosubstance, followed by a botched #anti-Israel, an even more contentious #supportsKKK, and, of course, #nevertrump.

Nuñez, a state legislator during the 2016 primary and general election, is also known for backing legislation to make it easier for the children of illegal immigrants to access discounted college tuition in-state.

“The presidential campaign, it’s no secret I was a supporter of Marco Rubio. That election is over and I’ve moved forward, [I] look forward to working with Ron DeSantis,” she told The Tampa Bay Times when questioned on her anti-Trump views.

Pushed to offer a genuine answer, she demurred again. “Look, I’ve moved on,” she said, before, as The Tampa Bay Times put it, “a campaign aide whisked her away and scolded a reporter for asking the question.”

‘Actually, I’m MAGA Now!’

By 2020, however, Nuñez had reinvented herself as a MAGA true believer. She co-chaired the Latinos for Trump group, and praising the President’s record in the same fashion as many original “Never Trumpers” who have now, once-again, turned their backs on the 45th President.

Speaking to CBC Miami, she excused her previous excoriation of Trump by suggesting that politics is “a contact sport” and that she was merely “diligently supporting” Rubio. She called her old tweets, “ill-advised.”

This same tactic was deployed by Vice President Kamala Harris, who attempted to wave away her criticism of Joe Biden’s past collaboration with segregationists and opposition to busing after she became his pick for VP.

Whether the MAGA base will buy this Damascene conversion as DeSantis’s growing rivalry with Trump continues to drive a wedge between her boss and his new donors remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, whether through de facto deputization or on the off-chance DeSantis makes it all the way to the White House, Floridians will be getting a very different kind of leadership than the one they voted for as Governor.



