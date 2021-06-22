Day 132: Biden vs. “Pervasive Discrimination”

Day 132 finds the Biden-Harris White House in its favorite lane: fighting supposedly pervasive discrimination with the overwhelming support of the public and all of America’s corporate elites.

Happy “Pride” from the Leader of the Free World.

The Biden-Harris White House released a “Pride Month” proclamation on June 1, calling the observance “a jubilant communal celebration of visibility and a personal celebration of self-worth and dignity.”

The proclamation incorrectly identified transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg as “the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve in the Cabinet”—that would be former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell—as well as assistant health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, who is the first transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate.

The statement also refers to the Pulse nightclub shooting in conjunction with a statement about transgender women: “Our Nation also continues to face tragic levels of violence against transgender people, especially transgender women of color. And we are still haunted by tragedies such as the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.” The Pulse shooting was not an anti-LGBT hate crime, as the gunman did not know the nature of the establishment.

The White House also released a fact sheet indexing how “after four years of relentless attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken historic actions to accelerate the march toward full LGBTQ+ equality.” To hear it from the Biden-Harris White House, LGBT Americans are met with “pervasive discrimination” on the daily, prompting this president to take such actions as issuing a memorandum that directs agencies not only to “take steps to retain, develop, promote, and support LGBTQ+ and other national security employees,” but also “employees with LGBTQ+ family members.” That’s right—if you have an LGBTQ+ family member, this president wants you prioritized for promotion.

To ensure that our international friends and adversaries alike know what American values are, the State Department authorized “U.S. diplomatic outposts to fly the Pride flag on the same flagpole as the U.S. flag at their embassy or consulate, demonstrating that the United States will lead on LGBTQI+ human rights around the world.” On June 1, a rainbow flag was flying from the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See.

Yes, Black Americans Hire Lawyers and Accountants.

Biden on Tuesday seemed skeptical that black Americans have the means to hire lawyers and accountants and run successful businesses.

“Imagine if, instead of denying millions of entrepreneurs the ability to access capital and contracting, we made it possible to take their dreams to the marketplace to create jobs and invest in our communities,” the president said in remarks commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. “The data shows young Black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding, given the chance, as white entrepreneurs are. But they don’t have lawyers. They don’t have—they—they don’t have accountants, but they have great ideas.”

Would the president be surprised to learn that not only do black people hire lawyers and accountants, but there are black lawyers and accountants? Would he be surprised to learn that he was vice president to a black lawyer, and that his vice president is a black lawyer?

Biden also invoked a racist advertising trope: “Today, when you turn on the stations—sit on one station for two hours. And I don’t know how many commercials you’ll see—eight to five—two to three out of five have mixed-race couples in them. That’s not by accident. They’re selling soap, man. Not a joke.”

Send help.