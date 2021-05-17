On Day 106, Jen Psaki Admitted She Babysits Biden to Stop Him Speaking to the Press.

On Day 106, Biden’s press secretary admitted they don’t actually “recommend” their boss often take questions from the press.
Can We Get Another Fact Check On That?
DHS Progress Pics Don’t Tell The Whole Story.
Psaki: We Try To Stop Him From Taking Questions.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared on the May 6 episode of “The Axe Files” with David Axelrod and provided insight to the inner workings of the White House press shop under Biden. Specifically, Psaki offered clues to the nagging mystery of who Biden is talking about when he says he’s “really gonna be in trouble” if he takes more questions.
“He takes questions nearly every day he’s out, from the press. That is not something we recommend. In fact, a lot of times, we say, ‘Don’t take questions,'” Psaki revealed. “But he’s going to what he wants to do because he’s the president of the United States.”
Axelrod acknowledged Biden probably shouldn’t be permitted to “roll around in the hallways:”
“His strength is that he says what’s on his mind, and his weakness is he says what’s on his mind, and sometimes that’s not helpful,” said Axelrod, who recalled reading a report about Biden bumping into CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins and disclosing to her that a $15 minimum wage was unlikely to make it into the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Congress earlier this year. “He was right, but it must have given you a lot of heartburn and [made you] ask yourself, ‘Why are we allowing him to roll around in the hallways doing impromptu interviews?'”
He’s probably right. It sounds like elder abuse.