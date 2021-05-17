On Day 106, Jen Psaki Admitted She Babysits Biden to Stop Him Speaking to the Press.

On Day 106, Biden’s press secretary admitted they don’t actually “recommend” their boss often take questions from the press.

Can We Get Another Fact Check On That?

claimed President Joe Biden made stops Thursday in New Orleans and Lake Charles, Louisiana, as part of his “Getting America Back On Track” tour. The White House didn’t learn its lesson from the “19 million jobs” flub, and the president falselythat his infrastructure plan would create 16 million jobs.

“All the economists, including the liberal as well as conservative think tanks, point out what we’ll create when we pass this Jobs Plan — we’ll create up to 16 million good-paying jobs,” Biden said.

inverted Bidenthe error made earlier by administration officials including Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, misquoting a Moody Analytics study that found the U.S. economy would add 19 million jobs total through 2030. 16.3 million of those are already expected without an extra boost from the infrastructure plan.

Biden also misstated the name of his own coronavirus relief package, calling it the “American Recovery Act.”

DHS Progress Pics Don’t Tell The Whole Story.

buy overpacked Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar doesn’tthe Biden administration’s photo evidence that the critical influx of unaccompanied migrant minors is being swiftly resolved. Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released photos May 3 showing that the soft-sided compartments that were recentlywith young arrivals are now vacant.

“All they’re doing is they’re moving kids from one tent to the other tent and saying, ‘Oh, they’re not in the Border Patrol [custody],’ but they’re right next door,” Cuellar said.

announced In a statement and photo release, DHSthat “These photos demonstrate the tremendous progress that DHS and its partners have made to safely and efficiently transfer unaccompanied children out of CBP custody and into the care of the Department of Health and Human Services.”

rushing While the Biden Administration may have met the legal obligation that children be moved swiftly out of CBP custody, it isto open emergency shelters to hold the 22,000+ children who are now in HHS custody.

Psaki: We Try To Stop Him From Taking Questions.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared on the May 6 episode of “The Axe Files” with David Axelrod and provided insight to the inner workings of the White House press shop under Biden. Specifically, Psaki offered clues to the nagging mystery of who Biden is talking about when he says he’s “really gonna be in trouble” if he takes more questions.

“He takes questions nearly every day he’s out, from the press. That is not something we recommend. In fact, a lot of times, we say, ‘Don’t take questions,'” Psaki revealed. “But he’s going to what he wants to do because he’s the president of the United States.”

Axelrod acknowledged Biden probably shouldn’t be permitted to “roll around in the hallways:”

“His strength is that he says what’s on his mind, and his weakness is he says what’s on his mind, and sometimes that’s not helpful,” said Axelrod, who recalled reading a report about Biden bumping into CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins and disclosing to her that a $15 minimum wage was unlikely to make it into the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Congress earlier this year. “He was right, but it must have given you a lot of heartburn and [made you] ask yourself, ‘Why are we allowing him to roll around in the hallways doing impromptu interviews?'”

He’s probably right. It sounds like elder abuse.