WATCH: CNN’s Gupta Acknowledges WHO COVID Team’s Lack of Independence.

CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta expressed concern over the independence of the World Health Organization from the Chinese Communist Party, adding the regime has not been “forthright” with COVID-19 data.

Speaking on a Mediaite podcast about the World Health Organization (WHO), Gupta noted “I do question how independent they’re able to act.”

“Even with this most recent investigation, China had a lot of say in terms of who was actually going to be on that investigative committee. I talked to people who actually went to China. They were primarily relegated to a hotel in Wuhan. So they’re in Wuhan, but they’re not really in parts of the country where they can make more accurate determinations about what happened here,” Gupta added.

Gupta also insisted there is “increasing evidence” the Chinese Communist Party was not “forthright” with COVID-19 data:

“I think as every doctor in the documentary said, China has not been forthright historically and now there’s increasing evidence that they were not forthright now as well. They would rather this theory not be validated.”