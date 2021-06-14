Day 124: Biden Bids Farewell to His Politicized National Guard.

On Day 124, Joe Biden invoked his late son Beau while expressing “gratitude” and “awe” to the National Guard troops who have been standing around Capitol Hill for the last five months, with still no credible threat to the Capitol ever revealed to the public.

Middle East Choreography.

Biden announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East to “meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security” and “continue our Administration’s efforts to rebuild ties to, and support for, the Palestinian people and leaders, after years of neglect.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized the purpose of the trip as “creating sustainable conditions for a ceasefire.”

A state department staffer told reporters that the trip is just to make sure the ceasefire “sticks,” not to resume U.S. involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, which has been nonexistent under Biden.

Biden also spoke with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday, thanking Egypt “for its successful diplomacy and coordination with the United States to end the recent hostilities in Israel and Gaza and ensure violence does not reoccur.” Biden has promised to help rebuild Gaza while insisting that humanitarian relief efforts be administered in such a way that Hamas does not benefit. In the meantime, however, he’s eager to reopen talks with Hamas’ $30-million-a-month benefactor, Iran.

National Guard Departs Washington, D.C.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden invoked Biden’s late son Beau in a statement offering up gratitude and “awe” to National Guard troops who departed Washington, D.C., on Monday after nearly five months of standing watch over the barbed-wire-surrounded U.S. Capitol complex.

“Since the insurrection on January 6, thousands of proud service members, from states and territories all across our Union, have stood watch over the citadel of our democracy,” the Bidens wrote. “The Biden family is a National Guard family, and we are forever grateful and in awe of those who, like our son Beau, understand that duty and service to others is what makes us who we are as Americans.”

At one point, there were 26,000 troops stationed at the Capitol, thinning to roughly 1,600 by the end. In his own statement, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III simply referred to “the dramatic events on January 6th” and thanked the airmen and soldiers for “ensuring the people’s business could continue unabated.”

White House Hosts YouTube “Town Hall” On Vaccines (And More).

The White House hosted a brief YouTube “town hall” on COVID-19 vaccination featuring “beauty guru” Manny MUA, activist and makeup artist Jackie Aina, and wildlife show Brave Wilderness.

Among the messages broadcast by the White House to young Americans:

Biden blamed “rumors” about vaccine passports on “paranoia.”

Fauci discussed the COVID-19 risk to “young children” and “youngsters” with Manny MUA, a 30-year-old man in feminine makeup, and called the science on vaccine safety “pristine.”

gave In the full clip shared on Manny MUA’s personal channel, Bidena special shout-out to “the transgender population,” who are “being persecuted many places.”

Aina openly stated that in the United States, African Americans “don’t have equitable access” to healthcare.

“Plain vanilla” medical propaganda—i.e., blaming concerns about vaccine passports on paranoia—isn’t enough for the Biden White House. You can count on issues of race and sexuality looming large whenever it’s for the kids.