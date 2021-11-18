Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Just Got Nuked in Court.





The Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended all enforcement of Joe Biden’s mandate for COVID-19 vaccines, regular testing of workers in private businesses, and requirements to wear masks.

Earlier this month, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans provided an opinion that the OSHA mandate is “staggeringly overboard” ordering the administration to “take no steps to implement or enforce [Biden’s] mandate until a further court order.”

Biden’s mandate originally stated that companies with 100 or more workers must mandate the COVID-19 vaccination or commit to regular testing by January 4th, 2022. The three-judge panel with the 5th Circuit Court blocked this order, placing a temporary halt on mandatory testing, vaccinations, and masks in these workplaces.

A randomly selected federal judicial panel in 6th Circuit Appeals Court in Cincinnati has now been assigned to handle more than thirty (30) cases filed against the Biden regime’s mandate by businesses, religious organizations, and other groups. Twenty-seven U.S. states have also sued the Biden regime for the mandate.

The original suit was brought against OSHA by BST Holdings on November 5th, 2021. Since this time, at least three Democrat-led states have come out against OSHA’s vaccine mandate.

In order to justify any requirements for businesses and employees, OSHA has to prove that COVID-19 poses a “grave dangers” for all those who operate with 100 or more employees. Thus far, OSHA has only been able to argue that COVID-19 poses a significant threat to healthcare workers.

When asked for comment, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded by urging employers to continue with the requirements of the mandate. Jean-Pierre further stated that employers “should not wait” for the legal issue to be resolved in order to mandate testing, masks, and proof of vaccination.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain also argued that he believes the mandate will ultimately be upheld, when interviewed by NBC News.



