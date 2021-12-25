Govt-Linked ‘Mitre Corp’ Rolls Out ‘Vaccine Credential Initiative’ With CCP Affiliated Partners.





A plethora of major national and international companies are teaming up to normalize digital health passports, hinting at a requirement for future travel. At least one coalition is already placing America’s personal health and medical data at risk of use by the Chinese Communist Party, The National Pulse can reveal.

The Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI) charter describes itself as a “coalition of public and private organizations committed to empowering individuals with access to verifiable clinical information.”

In reality, the initiative is led by the Mitre Corporation out of Mclean, Virginia, just minutes drive away from the headquarters of America’s Central Intelligence Agency. Mitre predominantly works for and with government agencies such as the U.S. military, NATO, Federal Aviation Authority, and the Centers for Disease Control.

Part of Mitre’s development of VCI is focused on “trustworthy and verifiable” vaccination records in both digital and paper formats, seeking to make all personal medical and health data compatible with digital wallets or a QR code.

Security Concerns.

The VCI website currently names around 350 signed up partners including Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, the Mayo Clinic, Walgreens, Walmart, a number of colleges, as well as the States of Colorado, California, and New York.

Part of the SMART Health Card development by VCI expressly states that the member’s intentions are to “improve [the] privacy and security of patient information”. Questions will be raised about such intent given those associated with the VCI coalition and their proximity to groups like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The Commons Project, for example, is one of the main VCI member groups that could jeopardize the safety of digital global health and medical data. Three different board members and trustees of The Common’s Project operate businesses in China, leaving them susceptible to the country’s National Intelligence Law which demands:

“All organizations and citizens shall support, assist, and cooperate with national intelligence efforts in accordance with law, and shall protect national intelligence work secrets they are aware of.”

Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft have all recently partnered with the CCP on technological endeavors, including tailored censorship, and even entire operating systems created to limit the abilities of Chinese citizens to freely search the web.

While members of Joe Biden’s government already openly support data-sharing with the Chinese Communist Party, the development and support of SMART Health Cards could risk every single medical and personal data point from Americans and other sovereign citizens being turned over to Chinese authorities.

Earlier this year, data held by the Chinese Communist Party leaked, revealing details on almost 700 Americans, some of whom were as young as three years old. The data in this particular leak contained full names, birth dates, and passport numbers.

Groups like VCI, The Commons Project, and the national governments and health agencies working with them to develop SMART Health Cards hold far more detailed data on their users. Individuals can upload all of their personal vital medical information to the cards, all of which can be accessed and used by the Chinese Communist Party, the Chinese Military, and anything else the leadership of China wants.

China is also accused of using reverse genetics to build lethal bioweapons. Whistleblowers have come forward noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely due to a bioweapon program created in Chinese labs through the use of practices like reverse genetics.

Dozens of news articles have been promoting the idea of digital vaccination cards in recent months, with European Union member states already implementing the scheme.

Prior to being resigning from office over a number of sexual assault allegations, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo oversaw the deployment of the ‘Excelsior Pass’ in the state.

Excelsior is based on the same SMART Health platform, and is already being used by American Airlines.

“Excelsior Pass has enabled New Yorkers to get back to the people and things they love, helping drive our economic recovery in the process,” Cuomo said in August. By December, New York would become one of the nation’s hot beds for coronavirus (Omicron) cases.



