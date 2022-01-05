Georgia Officials Launch Investigation Into Illegal Ballot Harvesting.





Georgia officials have launched an investigation into Democratic ballot harvesting during the 2020 presidential election and subsequent U.S. Senate runoff, according to a report by Just The News.

The Secretary of State’s office is also considering issuing to subpoenas to secure the evidence, detailed in a complaint filed by the voter integrity group True the Vote from November 30th.

The group “assembled evidence that scores of activists worked with nonprofit groups to collect and deliver thousands of absentee ballots, often during wee-hour operations, to temporary voting drop boxes distributed around the state during the pandemic.” The effort is at odds with Georgia laws that prohibit third-party activists from picking up and delivering ballots on behalf of voters.

Just The News summarized the voter integrity group’s findings, including surveillance footage of activists dropping off batches of ballots and an individual admitting he was paid to harvest ballots in Atlanta:

The group informed the secretary its evidence included video footage from surveillance cameras placed by counties outside the drop boxes as well as geolocation data for the cell phones of more than 200 activists seen on the tapes purportedly showing the dates and times of ballot drop-offs, according to documents reviewed by Just the News.

The group also said it interviewed a Georgia man who admitted he was paid thousands of dollars to harvest ballots in the Atlanta metropolitan area during the November election and the lead-up to Jan. 5, 2021 runoff for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats, which were both captured by Democrats and ended GOP control of Congress. The group has yet to identify the cooperating witness to state authorities, referring to him in the complaint simply as John Doe.

The group does not allege the ballots delivered by couriers were fraudulent. Nonetheless, lawful ballots delivered by third parties to drop boxes would run afoul of Georgia’s law.

“Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed in an interview aired Tuesday on the John Solomon Reports podcast that his office has deemed the allegations credible enough to open an investigation and possibly seek subpoenas from the State Election Board to secure evidence,” adds the report.

“That will be one of the processes we’re looking at if we have people that don’t want to come forward for whatever concern, because we really need to get to the bottom of it,” Raffensperger said during the interview. “We just can’t let it sit there and lie. So if it comes to that, then that’s probably the next step that we’d be looking at.”



