Border Agents Intercept Convicted Child Sex Offenders Breaching Biden’s Open Southern Border.





U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted several convicted sex offenders – including pedophiles – attempting to enter the U.S. illegally via the Southern border.

On January 9th, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Laredo Port of Entry apprehended a 43-year-old man with an outstanding felony warrant out of Waco, Texas, for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

“A CBP officer processing commercial bus traffic arriving from Mexico, referred Erick Omar Lopez Cruz, a 43-year-old male Mexican citizen and United States Lawful Permanent Resident, for a secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, entered by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department out of Waco, Texas,” reported the agency.

In the Rio Grande Valley Sector of the Texas border, CBP agents made additional arrests.

On January 7th, agents intercepted Mexican national Edgar Antonio Barajas-Granados, a registered sex offender, in Roma, Texas.

“Barajas-Granados was arrested in Corpus Christi, Texas, for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Later that year, the 20-year-old was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 300 community service hours and 10 years’ probation. The Mexican national has a lengthy criminal record and has been previously removed from the United States,” explained the agency.

The following day, criminal records checks revealed a Mexican national as a sexual offender attempting to breach the U.S. border through Mission, Texas, along with nine other single adult migrants who attempted to avoid detection.

“The 36-year-old used a different alias for each arrest and had several listed in his record. In 2016, he was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13-15 years of age in Bloomington, Minnesota. He was convicted of the third-degree felony and sentenced to 36 months’ confinement and removed from the United States thereafter,” added CBP.

On January 9th, agents intercepted two groups of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. that contained Mexican nationals who were convicted sex offenders.



