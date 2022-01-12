Trump Appears to Call Ron DeSantis ‘Gutless’ For Refusing to Declare ‘Booster’ Status.





Former President Donald J. Trump blasted politicians – apparently including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – as “gutless” for refusing to reveal whether or not they received a COVID-19 booster dose.

While once again lauding the Big Pharma vaccines in an interview with One America News Network (OANN), Trump did not mention the Florida Governor by name, though DeSantis is perhaps the most high profile politician in the country coming under media fire for refusing to disclose his vaccination status.

“I watched a couple of politicians being interviewed, and one of the questions was did you get the booster because they had the vaccine,” explained the former president.

“The answer is yes, but they don’t want to say it because they’re gutless. You’ve got to say it. Whether you had it or not, say it,” he added before defending COVID-19 vaccines for saving “tens of millions of lives.”

“I’ve had absolutely no side effects,” Trump added to his defense for receiving the COVID-19 jab.

The left-media has predictably had a field day with Trump’s comments, using them to drive a wedge through the Republican Party, as increasing numbers of the ‘MAGA’ base become disillusioned with Trump’s vaccination obsession.

Local Florida Politics websites as well as Newsweek, Salon, Rolling Stone, CNN, POLITICO, The Daily Beast, and Forbes seized on the 45th President’s comments. Trump still commands a huge lead over potential primary challengers for the Republican nomination for 2024.

In a mid-December interview on Fox News, the former President declared “so, I’ve done, whatever I did. The normal shot. And that at the end of the day is peoples’ individual decisions about what they want to do” when asked directly if he received a booster dose.

When a DeSantis spokesman was asked whether or not the Florida Governor had taken the booster, she responded, “I am not privy to the governor’s private medical decisions and am unable to share information about his booster status.”

“Governor DeSantis has consistently said that vaccination (and by extension, boosters) should be a personal choice, and anyone who has questions or concerns should consult with a healthcare provider,” Christina Pushaw added.

Advocacy for COVID-19 boosters – which has led to businesses and government mandates – follows massive lobbying campaigns from pharmaceutical giants including Pfizer and Moderna. Dozens of former federal officials, including individuals who previously served in the Trump administration, comprise the company’s multi-million dollar lobbying efforts.

