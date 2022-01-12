USA Today Becomes the Latest American News Outlet to Promote Pedophilia.





USA Today is following in the footsteps of fellow far-left media outlets like CNN by posting articles in support of leniencies for pedophiles in North America. In a series of now-deleted Tweets, USA Today Life posted links to an article first entitled “What the public keeps getting wrong about pedophilia”.

After people on Twitter responded with disgust and outrage to the borderline pro-pedophilia article, USA Today renamed the article, “The complicated research behind pedophilia.”

Hi @USAToday! Why did you change the headline on your pedophile article? pic.twitter.com/wHhCxslaG6 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 11, 2022

The article was written by Alia E. Dastagir. She quoted Michael Seto, the forensic research director at the Royal Ottowa Health Care Group in Canada, who argued that abusing children is “not something that people choose.”

Seto’s comments follow the latest spin to stem the public’s hatred of people who abuse children, that pedophiles are born pedophiles. Dastagir notes, but does not link to research that suggests that some pedophiles show traits aligned with psychopaths.

Dastagir also brought up the work of Allyn Walker, a transgender former-academic at Old Dominion University who argues in favor of destigmatizing sexual attraction to children. Walker resigned after their comments were made public. Dastagir used her article to argue that “there is growing support in the field for Walker’s point of view.”

To clarify, Walker’s point of view is that pedophiles should be called “minor-attracted people” (MAPs). Their work is dedicated to pushing “dignity” for pedophiles upon their students.

Walker has also aligned themselves with groups like the Prostatia Foundation, who campaign domestically and internationally to end the bans on child-like sex dolls and sexual imagery of children, amongst other work to support those who sexualize children.

The timing of Dastagir’s article follows the continued revelations of institutional sex problems at major news outlets such as CNN. To-date, two senior CNN producers have been arrested and charged with sexual crimes against children.

Dastagir has written a number of stories in the last months about sexual abuse, including a story of a public rape on a train, and another detailing the consistent rape of a male child at an American summer in the 1950s. In one of the Tweets where she shares the former story, she quotes a source: “How have I enabled sexual violence?”

"It is really easy to scrutinize bystanders in this really well-publicized case. What's harder is to look at our own behavior," said @NBedera. "One of the things that we should all be asking ourselves right now is, 'How have I enabled sexual violence?'" https://t.co/z9IlfJZAQi — Alia E. Dastagir (@alia_e) October 21, 2021

She has not shared a link to her latest article on her personal Twitter account.

USA Today is published out of McLean, Virginia, and is routinely handed out for free in hotels around the United States. It claims a distribution of around 700,000 a day.



