New Video Analysis: Ashli Babbitt Chatted With Capitol Officers and Attempt to Calm Protesters Before Being Executed.





New video analysis claims that Ashli Babbitt – the U.S. veteran executed by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd – was attempting to diffuse the situations between rioters destroying the doors leading to the Speaker’s Lobby at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th and the police guarding them. Babbitt even went so far as to step between one of the men around her and the police, before being executed on government property.

The claims run contrary to the corporate media narrative of Babbitt and the events of January 6th, including recent smears against her character on the one year anniversary of the FBI-linked riot.

News outlets have consistently portrayed Babbitt as a violent “insurrectionist” who was trying to break through the door. Instead, we’re told that after a long time being trapped in a small area with increasingly violent conflict around her, she sought an exit through the window.

The video, which can be viewed in full here, does show Babbitt shouting, “It’s our house, we’re allowed to be here,” at officers, but also appearing to try to stop others from breaking through the doors. In the video, she visible winces as Alam leaned to break the window with his right hand.

Babbitt’s husband Aaron said his wife was shouting “Stop! No! Don’t! Wait!” Babbitt’s expression in the video is one of shock.

Three police officers then appear to move away from the Speaker’s Lobby doors, as a U.S. Capitol Police Containment Emergency Response Team (CERT) came up the stairs. They were responding to an erroneous police radio report of shots fired.

Aaron Babbitt said that his wife was in fear for her life, which is why she tried to climb through the window to escape the commotion. Babbitt was shot and killed by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd as she tried to climb through the broken window. At no point did she pose an active threat to any of the officers including Byrd, who recently admitted he could not see if she was armed, and had no cause to believe she was a threat to him.

“The only way we’d ever know why Ashli felt the window was the only way out is if she had been detained by one of the countless police officers that abandoned their post in front of those doors,” Babbitt said. “That did not happen. She was murdered and robbed of the chance to tell her side of the story.”

“The reality of it is, Ashli wasn’t a violent person. She was a good person, but [the media] have demonized her to become this domestic terrorist that she never has been. She served her country for 14 years. That’s just insane to me that they can actually get away with pushing this narrative,” said Tayler Hansen, a journalist who was next to Babbitt when she was murdered, “They’ve done that by suppressing first-hand witnesses like me.”

Hansen said that he was right behind Babbitt in a hallway on the second floor of the Capitol around 2:40 PM Jan. 6th. He followed her as she turned down a random hallway, that just so happened to lead to the Speaker’s Lobby.

By the time Babbitt was at the door, multiple people, including Hansen, had followed her. A paid BLM/ANTIFA activist was also with Hansen, who subsequently sold the footage of Babbitt’s murder to CNN and NBC.

“People just kind of emerged on the door. By that time, she was stuck in the corner. She was literally trapped there.” Hansen said.

Babbitt retired from the US Air Force as a military police officer. She took time to chat with three officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department.

“About five minutes prior to her getting shot and killed, all of those officers, Officer Yetter and the other officers in the hall, the MPD cops, they were all joking with her and laughing with her,” Hansen said. “They were having conversations and joking and laughing. Then not even five minutes later, Michael Byrd comes and executes her.”

Aaron Babbitt said of the footage: “After repeatedly forcing myself to watch the murder of my wife, I have come to my own conclusion that Ashli came to a point of realization that she was in very bad situation and the police weren’t acting appropriately to what she was witnessing. I know my wife very well. She’s not destructive. She was not there to hurt anybody.”

Byrd met with Internal Affairs Division of the Metropolitan Police Department five hours after he murdered Babbitt. An attorney for the Babbitt family told reporters that Byrd, “did not give a statement to the Internal Affairs Division of the Metropolitan Police Department, which was charged with conducting the investigation after the shooting, and which the U.S. Attorney relied upon to reach his decision not to charge.”

A request was sent by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to cremate Babbitt’s body just two days after they received her remains. The email bounced with an “undeliverable” message, which bizarrely came through written in Chinese characters.

Legal representatives for Babbitt’s family are preparing a lawsuit against Byrd.



