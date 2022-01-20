Top Schumer Aide Deletes Account After National Pulse Receipts 🧾





Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Deputy Director of Digital Media Caroline Burns deleted her entire Twitter account following a National Pulse exposé revealing old gay-bashing tweets, including use of the word “faggot.”

Since May 2020, Burns has worked as a top communications aide in the office of New York Senator Chuck Schumer, who has frequently criticized Republicans for allegedly attacking LGBT people.

The unearthing of the Schumer aide’s posts follows the Senator explicitly using his social media accounts to speak out against “homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia.”

Despite the Senate Majority leader’s public stance and posturing, however, his office has yet to respond to The National Pulse’s request for comment. It is unclear whether Burns still holds a position in Senator Schumer’s office.

Following the National Pulse unearthing tweets – including “[K]ill me I hate this fag” and “[Y]oure a faggot” – Burns responded by erasing her entire Twitter account, which was verified and contained thousands of posts. Burns started wiping her account just minutes after the story’s publication.

In another post from June 2013, Burns appears to quote a conversation with a new roommate where someone says “my biggest fear was that you’d be gay”.

In June 2011, Burns shared the following post appearing to describe a potential Twitter username as “gay”: “all the cool asian rhyming ones are taken haha so not really. my friend like tweetcaroline like sweet caroline but that’s gay” The aforementioned posts have all been erased; however, archived versions of the gay-bashing tweets are still available.

Despite the Schumer office’s silence on the tweets, individuals including Donald Trump Jr. tweeted “Yikes. Does this person still work for #Schumer and the senate Dems? Will they stand for this flagrant homophobia???,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. in response to the story

Editor’s Note: The National Pulse abhors cancel culture, but we adore pointing out the hypocrisy of the left more.



