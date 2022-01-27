New York Times Admits Unvaxxed People Have ‘Lower Rates of Infection And Hospitalization’ Of COVID-19 Than The Vaxxed.





The New York Times has finally accepted that individuals unvaccinated against COVID-19 who previously contracted the virus had “lower rates of infection and hospitalization than those protected by vaccines alone.”

A January 19th update posted to the outlet’s COVID-19 live blog explains how unvaccinated individuals who previously contracted the virus “had lower rates of infection and hospitalization than those protected by vaccines alone”:

During the week beginning May 30, 2021, vaccinated people who had not experienced Covid had the lowest risk of coronavirus infection and hospitalization, followed by unvaccinated people who had been previously diagnosed with Covid.

By the week beginning Oct. 3, however, vaccinated people with a prior diagnosis fared best against the Delta variant. Unvaccinated people with a history of Covid also had lower rates of infection and hospitalization than those protected by vaccines alone.

“The data are consistent with trends observed in international studies, the researchers said,” added The New York Times.

The outlet attempts to explain the disparity in vaccinated and unvaccinated people contracting COVID-19 by attributing it to the “waning of vaccine-derived immunity.”

“A recent study of employees at the Cleveland Clinic suggested that while vaccination does not add much benefit to a prior bout for the first many months, it may offer better protection against symptomatic illness over the long term than does immunity from a previous infection,” reasons the outlet.

The admission follows other studies showing similar trends, including a Robert Koch Institute report that found nearly 80 percent of Omicron cases occurred in vaccinated individuals. The story also follows an unprecedented surge in lobbying efforts by American pharmaceutical giants that developed COVID-19 shots including Pfizer and Moderna.

Representing yet another conflict of interest, a member of Pfizer’s Board of Directors doubles as a Chairman for Reuters, which has published more than 22,000 articles mentioning the Chinese Communist Party-linked pharmaceutical giant.



