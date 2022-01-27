Kassam Rips Ukraine Warmongers in Debut Newsweek Op-Ed.





George Orwell’s The Lion and the Unicorn (1941) contains the following description of the English elite:

One thing that has always shown that the English ruling class are morally fairly sound, is that in time of war they are ready enough to get themselves killed…. What is to be expected of them is not treachery or physical cowardice, but stupidity, unconscious sabotage, an infallible instinct for doing the wrong thing. They are not wicked, or not altogether wicked; they are merely unteachable. Only when their money and power are gone will the younger among them begin to grasp what century they are living in.

America’s own ruling class has more than its share of the unteachable types, as well as the cynical scoundrelism of Orwell’s description of the U.S. ruling elite as “mere bandits… consciously clinging to unjust privileges and beating down opposition by bribery and tear-gas bombs.”

And when it's not bombs at home, it's bombs away. Or perhaps in Joe Biden's case, both. The current president is perhaps the leading exemplar of American banditry, coupling treachery with an infallible instinct for doing the wrong thing. His own former boss, President Barack Obama, is said to have remarked upon his Vice President's "ability to f*** things up." And that ability has not diminished with time.




