Canada’s Truckers Inspire in America While Forcing Trudeau into Exile.





The Freedom Convoy 2022 is an ongoing protest in Canada, wherein truckers from across the country are joining forces to demand the return of the nation’s freedoms from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and more.

One specific vaccine mandate was introduced into law in Canada on January 15th, and requires truckers to either accept the experimental vaccination or quarantine for two weeks every time they enter in the country. More than 16,000 truckers may lose their careers should the mandate remain in place.

U.S.-Canadian Border Blockage Deemed “Unlawful”.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Freedom Convoy reached the U.S.-Canada border between Alberta and Montana. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta called the event “unlawful” as motorists and residents in the area have been stuck in a standstill since protests began Saturday.

The blockade of vehicles has essentially closed the highway leading south toward Montana via the village crossing between Coutts, Alberta, and Sweet Grass, Montana. There are hundreds of truckers and supporters in the area.

“We’re hoping to achieve the end of all mandates for all Canadians,” local trucker Pete Wiebe told one news outlet.

Another commented, “we’re now in two years and we’re still not getting the results they’re promising. It’s time to stop. It’s time to stop the mandates.”

GoFundMe Approaches $10M.

A GoFundMe page in support of the Freedom Convoy is approaching a total of $10 million in donations from more than 120,000 supporters. The total is more than all of the major Canadian federal political parties raised during the final quarter of 2021, according to Fox News.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party only brought in $3.7 million in the final 2021 quarter, the largest amount raised over the time period.

The organizers of the page submitted a detailed plan on their anticipated spending of the money to GoFundMe, which has been holding the funds due to political pressure.

Trudeau Refuses to Engage, Slammed for “Blackface,” Goes into Hiding.

Trudeau fled his residence in Ottawa this weekend as thousands of truckers and protesters descended upon the city. Police departments have reported that no injuries or incidents of violence occurred during the first days of the protest, but that didn’t stop Trudeau retreating to a location soon uncovered by internet sleuths.

His exact hiding spot is listed as “National Capital Region,” leading to a deluge of insults from Canadians and Americans. On January 27th, Trudeau posted on Twitter that he’d been exposed to COVID-19 and was “going into isolation” for five days. Two days later he followed up confirming that he tested positive for COVID, despite being triple-vaccinated.

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has dismissed suggestions from Ottawa’s city council that they should “step in” to secure the downtown area as the protests continue.

Trudeau has continued to berate his citizen protestors using baseless claims of “hateful rhetoric.” In response, Conservative Member of Parliament Candice Bergen issued a reminder to the Canadian House of Commons that Trudeau has worn “blackface more times that he can remember.”

Donald Trump Jr. Calls for American Convoy.

Donald Trump Jr. publicly praised the Freedom Convoy in an Instagram post, saying “Support The Truckers, I hear something similar is happening in the U.S. and if it does it will be a great first step.”

Social media users are speculating that an anti-vaccine mandate convoy of U.S. truckers could start in California heading east, bringing New York to a standstill before concluding in Washington D.C., per news reports.

Quebec Scraps Tax on Unvaccinated.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault stated today that his government will not be moving ahead with the previously proposed tax on the unvaccinated. The tax was initially announced in January by Legault, wherein a monetary penalty would be imposed on Quebecers eligible but refusing to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news conference Tuesday, Legault also announced that Quebec will start easing restrictions on gyms and other activities limited under COVID-19-related measures. The back-peddling by the premier was cited as protecting “social cohesion” in the province, according to local outlets.

Saskatchewan to End Proof of Negative Test and Proof of Vaccination Policy.

Saskatchewan is ending the proof of negative test and proof of vaccination policies in the “not-too-distant future,” according to a statement posted to Twitter by Premier Scott Moe.

Moe has also called for ends to federal vaccine mandates affecting the truckers. In another statement, he wrote, “I want to be clear on how I feel about vaccines. I am fully vaccinated with my booster shot. This did not prevent me from recently contracting COVID-19… the current federal border policy for truckers makes no sense.”



