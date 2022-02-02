Could an American Trucker Convoy Force Biden to Hide Like Trudeau?





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still in hiding, Canada’s main news network is claiming the Freedom Convoy is a Russian operation, and Facebook is trying to stop an American Freedom Convoy from organizing.

US Truckers Censored by Facebook.

A Facebook group dedicated to organizing an American trucker convoy from California to Washington, D.C. has been removed by Mark Zuckerberg’s platform. The group’s organizer, Jeremy Johnson, called the move “censorship at its finest,” during an interview with Fox & Friends.

Johnson’s personal account was also removed from Facebook. He has contacted a civil rights attorney to discuss next steps against the platform. In response, Facebook claimed that the group named “Convoy to D.C. 2022” repeatedly violated the site’s policies on QAnon.

Facebook founder Zuckerberg was behind the massive effort to change election procedures around the United States in 2020 in a callous bid to unseat President Trump.

The censorship, however, has not quelled the American trucker’s mission. Johnson and fellow organizer Brian Brase told the network that they believe a diverse population of Americans will come out to support their cause.

“This crosses all genders, all races, all sexual orientations, all occupations,” said Brase, “Truckers might be standing up, but it’s not about the truckers. It’s about America.”

The news of a potential D.C. trucker trip is certain to roil the deeply unpopular Biden White House, though the President himself often decamps to his Delaware home for vacation, famously spending one full quarter of his first year in office there.

Canadian State Broadcaster Claims “Russian Actors” Behind Freedom Convoy.

News anchor Nil Koksal from the Canadian Broadcasting Company, the tax-payer funded state broadcaster for Canada, is trying (and failing) to spread a conspiracy theory that the Freedom Convoy is a Russian operation.

“Given Canada’s support of Ukraine, in this current crisis with Russia, I don’t know if it’s far-fetched to ask… but there is concern that Russian actors could be continuing to fuel things as this protest grows. Perhaps even instigating it from, from the outset,” Koksal said to Minister for Public Safe Marco Mendicino during a broadcast last week, reported by Daily Mail today.

Alberta Tow Truck Companies Troll Mounties as Farmers Join Truckers,

Police along the Canadian border with the U.S. have tried and failed to enlist the support of local towing companies to quell the Freedom Convoy in Alberta. Statements issued by various towing companies express their support for the communities they serve, not the authorities imposing restrictions on Canadian people.

While some towing companies were careful with their words when called for comment by the Western Standard, representatives from Xodus Car Transport told the outlet, “We are here with our trucks at the blockade, but we are participating and are in full support of the truckers.”

Poilievre Slams Trudeau, Defends Truckers and Protestors Freedoms.

“This country, right now, is like a raw nerve, and the Prime Minister is jumping up and down on it again and again with his inflammatory rhetoric…”

The words of Pierre Poilievre, a conservative Member of the Canadian Parliament, who delivered a series of damning speeches in the nation’s House of Commons. Poilievre condemned Trudeau and celebrated the Freedom Convoy, all of which was met with a huge round of applause from sympathetic members of the House.

He continued, “Mr. Speaker, I was at an overpass as the truckers went by, and what I saw were cheerful, patriotic, optimistic Canadians who want their freedom back and want their livelihoods back. They’re standing up for their fellow Canadians, the 60 percent of families who fear they can’t feed themselves,

GoFundMe Surpasses $10 million.

The Freedom Convoy’s GoFundMe page has raised more than $10,000,000 at time of writing, though the platform is still holding the money pending “review”.

The page organizers updated the description to include that the money raised will be dispersed to truckers to aid with the cost of the journey, such as fuel, food, and shelter for the truckers.

If you missed yesterday’s Freedom Convoy updates, you can read them here.



