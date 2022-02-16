BLM Organizer Convicted on 20 Counts of Possessing Child Porn.





Christopher DeVries, who organized a protest in support of Black Lives Matter and defunding the police, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

DeVries received a minimum of a three to six-year prison sentence, which started on December 27th, a $4,000 fine, and must register as a sex offender and comply with probation. DeVries could be incarcerated for as long as 15 years, with one year potentially being washed from the sentence if he completes sex offender treatment.

DeVries was originally charged with six counts of possessing child sexual abuse images, one count of possession of psilocybin mushrooms, and one count of falsifying physical evidence in July 2020. The indictment came one month after he organized a “Skate Away the Hate’” protest where he utilized a loudspeaker to rattle off demands that he claimed were conveyed to him by local chapters of Black Lives Matter:

“If we divest funds from police and prison systems we all benefit,” claimed DeVries at the rally.

Ahead of the protests, DeVries, who previously served on Conway, New Hampshire’s Municipal Budget Committee, also told local news:

“I feel like this is one of the best things I can do as a father on Father’s Day… I want to live in a world where racism is not accepted or tolerated, and I don’t want to live in a community or know there are communities in this country where people are afraid of their local police.”

Following his indictment, DeVries, a father of two, was allowed to live with his wife in Sweden, Maine, while on bail.



