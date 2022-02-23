75% Increase In Unaccompanied Minors Breaching U.S. Border Under Biden.





The Del Rio Sector of the Texas Border has experienced a nearly 75 percent increase in unaccompanied minors attempting to enter the U.S. illegally under the Biden White House.

The figures come from a new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) report highlighting the massive amounts of young migrants attempting to breach the U.S. border in Del Rio, which is just one of 20 sectors comprising the U.S. southern border.

“This fiscal year, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, the Del Rio Sector has already encountered 2,280 unaccompanied juveniles, compared to only 1,305 during the same time last year,” explains the agency.

The numbers amount to a 74.7 percent increase in attempted border crossings.

From February fourth through the 11th, Border Patrol agents encountered more than 160 unaccompanied minors, adds the report.

“On February 7th, Eagle Pass Station agents encountered a five-year-old Guatemalan girl walking along Texas Loop 480 near Eagle Pass. When interviewed, the child informed agents that she crossed the Rio Grande by herself,” explained the agency.

“On February 9th, Del Rio Station agents encountered four unaccompanied juveniles, including a five-year-old from Honduras. The other three children were from Mexico and included two 16-year-olds and one 14-year-old. All children had recently crossed the Rio Grande near the Del Rio Port of Entry, within an hour of each other,” told the agency of another incident.

“When encountered, unaccompanied children are transported to the nearest U.S. Border Patrol station where they are identified and undergo a health screening. Del Rio Sector has juvenile coordinators assigned to the Uvalde Border Patrol Station that assist with the care and processing of unaccompanied children. Once processing is complete, juvenile coordinators work to transfer unaccompanied minors to the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement and Health and Human Services.”

The staggering figures also follow extensive reports of convicted criminals – including convicted murderers, rapists, and pedophiles – seeking entry into the U.S. through President Joe Biden’s open borders. The trends found in the Del Rio Sector appear to replicate across the other 19 segments of the U.S. border, as attempted crossings have hit an all-time high.

Amidst attempted border crossings skyrocketing, the Biden White House has also dramatically reduced the removal of illegal aliens by more than 70 percent.



