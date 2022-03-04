MSNBC Editorial Director Lobbied For Putin-Linked Investment Fund Sanctioned By U.S.





A former New York Times journalist and Editorial Director for MSNBC lobbied on behalf of the same Russian government international investment fund recently sanctioned by the United States, The National Pulse can reveal.

Davidson Goldin provided the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) – a sovereign wealth fund established while Vladimir Putin was Prime Minister – with media outreach and public relations.

RDIF, the recent target of sanctions from the White House following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is run by a “known Putin ally,” according to the Treasury Department. The Russian President “and his inner circle of cronies have long relied on RDIF and Dmitriev to raise funds abroad, including in the United States,” continued the agency’s report.

Despite RDIF’s clear ties to the Russian government, Goldin, an alum of mainstream media outlets that continue to spread debunked “Russia Collusion” stories about President Donald Trump, lobbied on behalf of the fund, as Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) filings reveal.

Beginning in 2013, Goldin, through his firm Goldin Solutions, provided RDIF with “communications/public relations services focused on interactions with US media” for a monthly retainer of $30,000. Among the activities Goldin’s firm engaged in on behalf of the investment fund was “discussing RDIF with reporters/editors” and “answer[ing] questions from reporters.”

The lucrative lobbying arrangement followed Goldin’s stint as MSNBC Editorial Director, whereby he “was responsible for running all MSNBC news programming as the network’s Editorial Director (number two executive),” according to his professional bio.

Goldin was also a New York Times contributor for nearly a decade before hosting a television show with NY1 News.

The National Pulse has previously exposed similar media outreach organizations funded by the Chinese Communist Party and its network of foreign influence groups as part of a broader effort to garner “favorable coverage” of China in American news outlets.

The unearthed Russia connection with the former MSNBC Editorial Director also follows an exposé highlighting high-profile Democrat lobbyist and donor John Raffaelli, who previously severed as a Managing Trustee of the Democratic National Committee, as a lobbyist for the Russian investment fund.



