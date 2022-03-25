WATCH: Biden Hints at War With Russia During U.S. Troop Talk on Ukraine: ‘You’re Gonna See WHEN You’re There’.





U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to U.S. troops in Poland today, clumsily hinting at the possibility of U.S. troop deployment in Ukraine.

Speaking to members of the 82nd Airborne Division in Poland, Biden briefly discussed his own political history with Ukraine, before going on to blurt out:

“The Ukrainian people have a lot of backbone. Have a lot of guts. And I’m sure you’re observing it. And I don’t mean just the military, we’ve been training back since when Russia moved in… and and… the south east, um, Ukraine. But also the average citizen. Look at how they’re stepping up. And you’re going to see when you’re there, and some of you have been there. You’re going to see women, young people standing in the middle, in the front of a damn tank saying I’m not leaving. I’m holding my ground. They’re incredible.”

Joe Bidens words have already caused consternation online, raising questions about possible U.S. troop deployment into Ukraine. Others speculation that Biden may have been speaking out of turn or misspeaking, as is often the case with the aging U.S. President.

The news comes a day after news broke of Biden’s son Hunter and his deep links to Ukrainian biolabs which just weeks ago the corporate media derided as “conspiracy theories.”

Watch:



