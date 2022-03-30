Illegal Alien Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges.





An illegal alien residing in the U.S. pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and an illegal firearm.

The case comes amidst President Joe Biden’s unsecured southern border allowing migrants – including convicted pedophiles, rapists, and murderers – to pour into the U.S. illegally.

The man convicted, 43-year-old Mexican national Antonio Zapata-Chairez, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of possession of child pornography.

In August 2019, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents searched Chairez’s residence in Birmingham, Alabama, based on an ongoing investigation related to internet communications concerning child pornography. Images and videos of child pornography were subsequently discovered on Chairez’s devices and online accounts by agents.

While executing the search warrant, agents also discovered illegally possessed Walther Smith and Wesson P22 semi-auto .22 caliber handguns in his Birmingham residence. Despite the Biden regime’s efforts to institute gun control measures against law-abiding American citizens, the open southern border has allowed for migrants to repeatedly enter the U.S. with unregistered and illegal weapons, according to Border Patrol agents.

The U.S. Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) later informed FBI agents that Chairez was a foreign national residing in the U.S. despite being a legal citizen of Mexico.

Chairez’s guilty plea follows another recent case of a Mexican fugitive apprehended in the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after being wanted for child fondling. Officials apprehended Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, a male Mexican citizen from Fort Worth, Texas, at the Anzalduas International Bridge with an arrest warrant associated with child-related sex crimes.

The defendant has been charged with alleged child fondling, a second-degree felony, and remains in custody awaiting criminal trial.

Under President Biden and his far-left immigration appointees, the number of illegal aliens entering the U.S. has continued to hit historic highs – and shows no signs of reversing.



