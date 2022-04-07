Every House Democrat Voted AGAINST Stopping the Government ‘Monitoring And Prosecuting’ Unvaccinated Americans.





All House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee voted against a proposed amendment to a domestic terrorism bill that would have prevented American intelligence and security agencies from receiving taxpayer funds to “monitor, analyze, investigate or prosecute” Americans unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Rep. Thomas Massie broke the news of the party line vote amidst a Judiciary Committee debate over a domestic terrorism bill via Twitter, revealing “Due to a troubling DHS bulletin, @RepAndyBiggsAZ offered an amendment to prevent the targeting of Americans due to their views on COVID vax.”

”Every Dem. voted against his amdt!,” the Kentucky Congressman continued.

The bill in question, H.R. 350 or the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021, authorizes various federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to use taxpayer-funded resources to “analyze and monitor domestic terrorist activity” and “take steps to prevent domestic terrorism.”

The term “domestic terrorism,” however, has seen its definition reoriented under President Joe Biden, with a recent memo from the Department of Homeland Security claiming individuals spreading “conspiracy theories” and “disinformation” pose a significant threat to American national security.

The document, released February, singled out individuals sharing election fraud and COVID-19-related stories.

“There is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19. Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021,” claimed the agency.

“COVID-19 mitigation measures—particularly COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates—have been used by domestic violent extremists to justify violence since 2020 and could continue to inspire these extremists to target government, healthcare, and academic institutions that they associate with those measures,” it continued.

The memo promoted Republican Congressman Andy Biggs to introduce an amendment of a revised version of the bill ensuring that unvaccinated Americans would not be targeted by American intelligence and security agencies.

“None of the funds authorized to be appropriated in this Act shall be used to monitor, analyze, investigate or prosecute any individual solely because that individuals declined the administration of a vaccine to COVID-19 or expressed opposition to such administration,” read the proposed amendment.

All House Democrats on the committee voted against it, according to Rep. Massie.

The vote comes amidst pharmaceutical giants including COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna increasing their lobbying efforts to record-high levels.



