DATA: Americans Want Trump Back in 2024, Including a Whopping 1 in 5 Democrats.





New data shows 42 percent of Americans want Donald Trump back in office in 2024. The number is 40 percent (14 points) higher than those who want Biden back (28 percent). Another 27 percent told Rasmussen Reports they would prefer “somebody else” other than the 2020 competitors.

Ask if Joe Biden’s presidency has been good or bad for the long-term success of the United States, 52 percent said “bad,” while just 34 percent said it has been “good”. Eleven percent said Biden’s presidency has not made much of a difference to America’s long-term fortunes.

While 66 percent of Republicans said they wanted Trump back, just 57 percent of Democrats said they wanted Biden in 2024, with almost double the number of Democrats (19 percent) picking Trump over Republicans who chose Biden (10 percent). Support for the pair is equally shared amongst moderates (33 percent each), with another 32 percent of moderates picking “somebody else.”

The news comes as the Washington Post published a new interview with former President Trump from his home in Mar A Lago, Florida.

Asked about gas prices, Trump remarked: “Now, it’s a hard situation. What they should do is lower the price of oil. Because you need money to fight wars. At $150 a barrel and going up to more, you look at it, it’s going up to numbers that nobody has ever seen, it’s already the highest it’s ever been in history. The first thing they should do is lower the price of oil by using the liquid gold we have underneath our feet.”

Asked about his 2024 competitors, Trump said: “If I ran, I can’t imagine they’d want to run. Some out of loyalty would have had a hard time running. I think that most of those people, and almost every name you mentioned, is there because of me. In some cases, because I backed them and endorsed them. You know Ron was at 3 percent, and the day I endorsed him, he won the race.”



