Joe Biden Just Promoted the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Who Attacked the Investigation into the Hunter Biden-Linked Burisma.





President Joe Biden nominated Geoffrey Pyatt – a participant in a controversial leaked phone call with State Department official Victoria Nuland about Ukraine – to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources.

The nomination of Pyatt, who currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, was announced on April 22nd and, if confirmed, would make him the president’s leading official on energy security.

Pyatt previously served in the Obama administration from 2013 to 2016 as its Ambassador to Ukraine, and during his tenure, was embroiled in a leaked phone call controversy with then-Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland.

The two were caught on tape discussing cutting deals in internal Ukrainian politics, with Nuland appearing to favor one opposition leader over another. They appeared to plot replacing elected Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych by installing Artseniy Yatseniuk, expressing anger with the European Union for favoring Vitali Klitschko as a replacement.

“Fuck the EU,” Nuland blurted out on the call, as the pair plotted the fate of the Eurasian nation together. Together, Nuland and Pyatt are believed to have led U.S. efforts to orchestrate a 2014 revolution in Ukraine that ultimately led to President Yanukovych’s ousting.

Pyatt also appears to have publicly criticized the office of Ukraine’s then-prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the Hunter Biden-linked energy firm Burisma.

Speaking in 2019, Biden admitted he withheld U.S. government aid to Ukraine in order to pressure the country’s leaders into firing Shokin.

Pyatt appears to have echoed Biden’s anti-Shokin sentiments, calling out the prosecutor’s office in a 2015 speech at the Odesa Financial Forum.

“That obstacle is the failure of the institution of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine to successfully fight internal corruption. Rather than supporting Ukraine’s reforms and working to root out corruption, corrupt actors within the Prosecutor General’s office are making things worse by openly and aggressively undermining reform,” Pyatt asserted.

If confirmed, Pyatt’s nomination, which comes amidst ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, will put him in charge of the Bureau of Energy Resources within the U.S. Department of State, leading the agency’s efforts in international energy security.



