PA Senate Poll Shows MAGA Firebrand Kathy Barnette Hot on Trump-Endorsed Dr. Oz’s Heels.





After a fiery political debate and even an ex-presidential visit from President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary is getting extremely interesting.

A new Trafalgar poll this weekend reveals the flimsy the support for Trump-endorsed celebrity Dr. Oz really is.

Oz, 61, had hoped a recent Trump endorsement would catapult him into undefeatable territory. But a poor debate performance, coupled with a strong showing from black American candidate Kathy Barnette, is leaving the Oz-team reeling this weekend.

The numbers reveal a big boost for Barnette – a veteran, finance professor, and author – who has held consistently conservative values. Oz, on the other hand, has repeatedly been shown to have flip-flopped on a number of issues such as Black Lives Matter and abortion rights, ever since he launched his campaign.

As a result, Pennsylvanians have become rightly distrusting. And while Oz holds a paper thin lead (24.5 percent vs 23.2 percent), this is after having raised almost 10 times what Barnette has declared thus far.

Another candidate, Dave McCormick, suffered President Trump’s ire during his rally speech in Greensburg on Friday.

“Dr. Oz is running against the liberal Wall Street Republican named David McCormick… He may be a nice guy, but he’s not MAGA.”

Now the voters of Pennsylvania appear to be sending a similar message back to Trump about his own choice: Dr. Oz.

The news comes shortly after it was reported that Morgan Ortagus, another Trump-endorsed candidate, had quietly dropped out of the race for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District after being removed from the ballot for failing to adhere to state party rules.

Trump’s endorsee in Ohio, J.D. Vance, proved successful over challengers from both his left and right. Vance won with 32 points over his nearest rival Josh Mandel’s 24 points.

Outlets such as The Post Millennial have juxtaposed Barnette’s record against that of Dr. Oz. In last week’s debate, Barnette concluded with a poignant message for Trump supporters: “This time you do not have to hold your nose to vote for the lesser of two evils. I am in a statistical tie for first place, so voting for me is not throwing your vote away.”

The primary is scheduled for May 17th.



