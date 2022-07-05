EXC: Top New Biden Staffer Defended Underage, Gay Prostitution Website Raided By Feds in Jaw-Dropping 2015 Article.





A recent, high-level hire at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy defended a controversial gay prostitution website with a track record of allowing children to be promoted for sexual services on the platform, The National Pulse can reveal.

The revelations, from unearthed op-ed, follow The National Pulse exposé of appointee Samuel Brinton’s past as a drag queen, LGBTQ+ activist who has “lectured” on kink at college campuses and participated in interviews about fetish roleplay.

In an article published on September 15th on the pro-LGBT+ website Advocate, Biden’s latest top nuclear hire dives into a defense of the “Rentboy.com” website, which shuttered following an August 2015 illegal prostitution raid. “Rentboy” is a colloquial term for young men who have sex with older men in exchange for money, often under dubious circumstances.

“…the dissolution of Rentboy is more dangerous than the website ever was.” – Biden appointee Sam Brinton.

Brinton, who now serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy, defended “Rentboy.com” in a September 2nd, 2015 op-ed in Advocate magazine: “The Real Ramifications of the Rentboy Raid.”

The article followed Department of Homeland Security officials raiding Rentboy’s Manhattan offices and arresting chief executive Jeffrey Hurant and six employees on charges of promoting prostitution. The following year, the CEO of the site, which connected male prostitutes and escorts with potential clients, was indicted on a charge of promoting prostitution which he ultimately pleaded guilty.

The U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of New York’s indictment also revealed the site’s negligence regarding underage sex work, particularly across Asia.

It detailed how Rentboy employees described the age verification process as a “gray area,” as they “did not always remove advertisements when the advertisers failed to provide identification.”

“In one case, after an escort agency failed to provide photo identification for an escort, a RENTBOY.COM employee advised the escort agency that he had deleted photographs with the face of the subject escort, but left the advertisement online and left photographs that showed only the escort’s body,” explained the indictment.

“In another case, after a different escort agency refused to provide identification for several escorts who appeared underage, the same RENTBOY.COM employee “suggested to [him] to crop the faces of those super young escorts,” continued the indictment, which also noted that the company never reported the cases to law enforcement agencies.

Concerning posts in Asia, Rentboy “failed to comply with its own standards requiring age verification,” even ignoring “employees [who] complained to RENTBOY.COM management about the quantity of underage escort advertisements.”

Despite the deeply concerning developments, Brinton wrote in defense of the website:

“…sex work disproportionately affects the LGBT community. Transgender people engage in sex work at a rate 10 times that of cisgender (nontrans) women. And many LGBT youth engage in sex work just to survive. A 2013 Center for American Progress report suggests that LGBT youth are more than three times as likely to have engaged in survival sex.”

“In another email, another RENTBOY.COM employee speaking about the Asia-market ads said “Christ … talk about copyrighted and underage pies! TONS in that area … ALWAYS,” detailed the indictment, which also revealed that company executives never acted on these concerns.

Instead, “RENTBOY.COM employees reviewing Asia advertisements were also told by the defendant JEFFREY HURANT and other RENTBOY.COM managers to apply lesser standards in doing age verification of Asia-market advertisements.”

“As was summarized in one email, “In Asia ok to approve them … unless you see a baby … : ),” continued the indictment.

Brinton firmly defended the company, claiming that “the dissolution of Rentboy is more dangerous than the website ever was,” and concluding:

The rent boys weren’t harming anyone. But now these young men might have to return to communities and homes which have rejected who they are. And that’s when the real danger begins.

“The federal government’s recent attack on Rentboy.com is a devastating assault on some of the most vulnerable members of our community — young adults who, for the first time in their lives, were able to earn a secure living safely through Rentboy after surviving family rejection and homelessness because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” begins the article.

“Rentboy.com may or may not have broken the law. I don’t know,” concedes Brinton, adding “but I do know, from the frantic emails filling my inbox, that the raid on its headquarters has thrown many gay, bisexual, and transgender young adults into turmoil as their main source of income has been ripped away due to irresponsible and archaic views of sex work.”

Brinton is also an active member of the Washington, D.C. chapter of a drag queen society known as the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” which lists him as the principal contact on its 2016 and 2018 tax forms. During the group’s “Lavender Mass 2021,” Brinton can be seen referring to Anthony Fauci, who was declared a “saint,” as “Daddy Fauci.”

The new Biden-Harris nuclear official has been involved in LGBTQ+ activism since college and was interviewed by Metro Weekly about the group, where he emphasized he is the “slutty one”. “The Sisters mission is in complete alignment with my passion for removing the guilt people feel every day (unjustly placed on them, let your freak flag fly!) and the joy the Sisters bring is so, so, so beautiful,” he added. In a separate interview, Brinton explains how he roleplays as a “pup” handler. “I actually have trouble when we transition from pup play to having sex,” Brinton explained. “Like, ‘No, I can’t have you whimper like that when we’re having sex,’ because I don’t want to mix that world. It’s interesting, because he doesn’t have to come out of pup mode to have me fuck him. I personally have to bring him out of pup perception for me. But then I’m still treating him as a submissive to me.”



