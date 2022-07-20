Post Pandemic, a Strong Majority of Americans Favor a Constitutional Amendment That Further Limits Federal Govt Spending and Control.





A strong majority of Americans support holding a “Convention of States” to limit spending by the federal government and its overall power, according to new survey data.

Conducted by The Trafalgar Group, the poll is the latest example Americans’ lack of support for the economic policies of the federal government. The poll included 1,000 likely voters and was conducted in early July 2022.

The data revealed cross-party support for reining in the federal government’s spending and executive powers by ratifying Constitutional amendments proposed during a potential Convention of States. A Convention of States is a process outlined in the U.S. Constitution, which allows states to to propose amendments if more than two-thirds of the country, 34 states, convene. It then takes 38 states to ratify any proposed amendments.



A sizable 63.3 percent of Independent voters supported amendments “focusing on term limits for Congress and federal officials, federal spending restraints, and limiting the federal government to its constitutionally mandated authority.”

A stunning 50.2 percent of Democratic voters also supported the measures, with 25.6 percent opposing them and 24.2 percent unsure.



A whopping 81.3 percent of Republican voters supported holding a Convention of States to rein in federal government spending and power through amendments tackling the aforementioned issues.

“Voters in all parties know that—regardless of who is in power—Washington, DC is fundamentally broken and something dramatic has to be done to change the game. The deck is stacked against the American people, and these numbers show vast majorities agree its time to reboot the relationship between the federal government and the states,” said Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action.

“The founders saw this problem was inevitable, and inserted a provision into Article V of the Constitution to empower the states to return our Republic to its original design. Clearly, the public support is there across all demographics to make this happen.”

Convention of States language has passed 19 state legislatures in the United States since the campaign’s inception, which active legislation or the passing of legislation in one chamber in a further 17 states.



