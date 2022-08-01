WATCH: Jon Stewart, Jack Posobiec, and Raheem Kassam Get Into It on Capitol Hill.





WASHINGTON, D.C – Your correspondent hadn’t even planned to be there, but after a 5km run around the National Mall this morning, I happened on my friend Jack Posobiec, who was standing just yards away from famous funny man turned political activist Jon Stewart. We decided to ask him about the PACT Act he has been working towards, and why he can’t sit down with Republicans in Congress instead of hurling abuse at them over the broadcast media airwaves.

What happened next, I suppose we should’ve expected. Stewart lost his temper, and later admitted to this, saying he thought we were “trolling” him. Far from it. As a long-standing opponent of the forever wars, I couldn’t agree more than veterans should be taken care of by the elites that sent them to fight their dirty and fraudulent conflicts. But making it a party political issue didn’t seem to me like the way to get this done.

I’m glad that by the end of the altercation, everyone was able to come together and shake hands and agree to get the bill over the line. But it never should’ve begun like this.

Watch:



