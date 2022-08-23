Now They Want You to EAT Wind Turbines Artificially Turned into Gummy Bears.





Wind turbine blades could be recycled into gummy bears for human consumption at the end of their lifespan, according to new research from scientists at Michigan State University.

The news comes amidst Democrats and their corporate allies including the World Economic Forum (WEF) pushing renewable energy as a solution to climate change and a viable alternative to traditional fuel. Wind power, which relies on turbines, is one of the most popular forms of renewable energy and counts staunch advocates in the White House.

Amidst this renewable energy push, researchers at Michigan State University constructed a new form of composite resin for wind turbine blades.

It is comprised of a mixture of glass fibers with plant-derived and synthetic polymers. Once blades formed from this resin can no longer be used, the new material can be recycled into a variety of products – including gummy bears.

When dissolved in an alkaline solution, the newly formulated resin produces potassium lactate. The compound, researchers allege, can be purified and converted into sweets or sports drinks.

“We recovered food-grade potassium lactate and used it to make gummy bear candies, which I ate,” explained John Dorgan, one of the authors of the paper. “A carbon atom derived from a plant, like corn or grass, is no different from a carbon atom that came from a fossil fuel. It’s all part of the global carbon cycle, and we’ve shown that we can go from biomass in the field to durable plastic materials and back to foodstuffs,” continued the researcher. “The beauty of our resin system is that at the end of its use cycle, we can dissolve it, and that releases it from whatever matrix it’s in so that it can be used over and over again in an infinite loop. That’s the goal of the circular economy.” Another byproduct of combining the resin with an alkaline solution is poly(methyl methacrylate), or PMMA, which is an acrylic material regularly used in windows and car taillights. The news comes after months of promotion of insects and other bugs as a “sustainable” source of human food. “We will not eat the bugs,” has become a popular meme in response to the push from globalist allies such as the World Economic Forum. WE WILL NOT FEAST ON LOCUSTS IN RESPONSE TO THE FAMINE THAT THEY CREATEpic.twitter.com/TnUlYwrNak — RAIDED VISH 🔫 (@VishBurra) April 10, 2022



