Anthony Fauci’s Net Worth Increased Over 70% to $12.7M Since The COVID Pandemic, Report Says.





Newly obtained financial documents reveal the controversial and oft-disproved Anthony Fauci’s net worth has exceeded $12.5 million, surging over $5.1 million amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obtained by the government watchdog group Open The Books, the records detail how America’s most powerful public health official amassed his net worth through investments, gifts, and his taxpayer-funded salary. Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, is also a National Institutes of Health (NIH) employee, curiously serving as the Chief at the NIH Clinical Center’s Department of Bioethics.

The Fauci household disclosed that their total net worth increased from roughly $7.6 million on January 1st, 2019 to over $12.6 million by December 31, 2021. The numbers represent a nearly 70 percent increase.

Documents also reveal that Fauci continues to be the top-paid federal employee, earning a salary of $456,000 in 2021 and $480,000 in 2022.

During 2021, an ongoing pandemic year, the Fauci’s household net worth gains totaled $2,832,876 through federal income and benefits worth $903,497; perks and benefits totaling $919,205; and $910,174 in investment gains. The Fauci family’s household investment portfolio previously gained $794,369 in 2020.

Fauci’s investment account is now valued at $10,271,626, and his wife’s investments totaled an additional $2,405,887, as of December 31st, 2021. The funds are held in a mix of trust, retirement, and college education accounts.

Fauci has an IRA worth $706,219; a defined benefit brokerage account totaling $2,551,210; and a revocable trust worth $7,014,197. His wife’s revocable trust totals $2,269,225 and has an IRA totaling $136,662.

The documents do not include the names of any individual stocks held by the family, though they do show some investments in broadly targeted mutual funds.

In 2021, Fauci supplemented his government income with nearly $1 million in prizes from non-profit organizations such as the Dan David Foundation, which awarded $901,400 for “speaking truth to power” and “defending science” during the Trump administration.

Fauci kept $901,400 of the prize money, allocating roughly 10 percent to handpicked scholarship winners.

Fauci also collected awards of $12,500 from the Eliot Richardson Prize in Public Service on July 31, 2021 and the Abelson Prize from the American Association for the Advancement of Science on February 8, 2021.

Fauci’s 2021 disclosures also note that he continues to hold a stake in a San Francisco restaurant, Jackson Fillmore, worth between $1,000 and $15,000.

The release of Fauci’s financial disclosures follows his decision to retire from his role as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, which will leave him with an annual retirement package exceeding $350,000.

The staggering figure comes amidst Fauci sending U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund risky bat coronavirus research at a Chinese Communist Party-controlled lab in Wuhan



