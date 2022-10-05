George Floyd Attorney Ben Crump Sued After Client Receives ZERO Dollars from $1 MILLION+ GoFundMe Fundraiser.





The mother of Daunte Wright Senior’s son has sued Wright Senior’s parents and her lawyer, claiming she failed to receive “one single penny” from a GoFundMe fundraiser created for the benefit of Wright Senior’s son.

Wright Senior was killed on April 11, 2021 by Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter, who was ultimately found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to serve two years in prison. The 20-year-old’s death, which occurred roughly 10 miles from the location where George Floyd died, reignited a host of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests.

A civil lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright Senior’s son, who says her former attorney Ben Crump “promised and assured her up-front that any GoFundMe monies raised through The Daunte Wright Sr. Memorial Fund would be split 50/50 between Daunte Jr. and the Wright family.”

Crump is a high-profile attorney, notably representing the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and others that have been exploited by the far-left BLM movement.

Whitaker emphasized how Crump promised that she and her son would be taken care of, though his promises never materialized.

Whitaker’s attorneys, however, say the single mother hasn’t received any financial assistance to help raise her son and that her efforts to resolve the matter amicably have gone unanswered.

“We would have preferred to settle this with a letter and a phone call but we’ve tried a number of times and we were unsuccessful. Now we’re left with this last resort,” said one of Whitaker’s attorneys, Bill Skolnick.

When it was first launched, the GoFundMe page promised to donate a portion of the proceeds towards “providing support to Daunte’s infant son, Daunte Wright, Jr.”

Eventually, as the lawsuit explains, any mention of the child was erased from the page.

A representative for the crowdfunding platform said the money was given to Wright Senior’s father, Arbuey Wright. The lawsuit also notes that if Crump hadn’t promised Whitaker that she would receive a portion of the GoFundMe funds, she would have set up her own account.

Whitaker’s lawsuit claims Crump and the Wright family used her son’s image and existence to raise over $1 million before they “all turned their backs” on Whitaker and her son.

The lawsuit seeks a judgment against Wright Senior’s parents and Crump, which will be determined at a trial but estimated to be over $500,000.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson from Crump’s law firm released the following statement:

“This is strictly a family dispute between the mother of Daunte Wright’s child and Daunte’s parents, who set up the GoFundMe account in question. Ben Crump Law never handled or controlled the money from this GoFundMe account, which was under the sole direction of Daunte’s parents. Ben Crump Law did not benefit from any of the funds raised, and we did not accept any fee in this case. Our hearts are always with the family, and we pray that they can find resolution.”



