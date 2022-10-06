This Mother Showed Up to A School Board Meeting Wearing the Same Outfit as a ‘Drag Performer’ to Demonstrate How Inappropriate It Was For Kids.

After an Iowa high school’s student LGBT club hosted a “drag performance” on school grounds in May, an angry parent showed up to a school board meeting in the same outfit as the performer.
Activist Kimberly Reicks, the founder of Iowa Mama Bears and another group called Freedom Over Fear, stood in front of an Ankeny Community School Board meeting wearing a revealing leotard similar to one worn by the drag performer who had been invited to do a show for students in the district.
In a viral image from the event, Reicks can be seen standing next to a hand-made poster that reads: “Is it appropriate for an exotic dancer to seduce the children in our public schools?”