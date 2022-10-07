World Economic Forum Biometric ‘Digital Identity Project’ Given $106M Boost by Trudeau’s Canadian Government.





The World Economic Forum is a formal partner of the Canadian government for its Known Traveler Digital Identity Project, according to newly released documents.

The partnership, which follows speculation that the World Economic Forum (WEF) was exploiting COVID-19 to launch digital identity tracking, was revealed by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis. She filed an Order of Inquiry with Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra in June about the Known Traveler Digital Identity (KTDI) Project, which was officially announced in January 2018.

The pilot project has not been launched yet, as authorities claim the COVID-19 pandemic caused implementation delays “a shutdown of non-essential travel and, as such, project planning and implementation delays.”

In the newly released documents, the Canadian Transportation Minister admitted that the corporate-dominated, unelected, and unaccountable WEF is among several partners on the project:

“This project is based on voluntary contributions from project partners. All project partners are responsible for their respective costs associated with participation. Project partners include: the Government of Canada, the Government of the Netherlands, Air Canada and Royal Dutch airlines, Toronto, Montreal, and Schiphol International Airport, and the World Economic Forum.”

Among the proposed technologies to be used for the program once it is implemented include “distributed ledger technology; biometric technology; and cryptography.”

The budget for the project is “$105.3 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, with $28.7 million in remaining amortization and $10.2 million per year ongoing to Transport Canada to collaborate with international partners to further advance the KTDI pilot project.”

Led by Klaus Schwab, the WEF, in collaboration with many of its corporate partners, has lobbied for a Chinese Communist Party-style “social credit score” system. The restriction of travel is a key component of the agenda, a tactic which has been widely used by Beijing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also has a history of collaborating with the WEF.



