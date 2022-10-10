84% Increase In Cardiac-Related Deaths Occurs One Month After mRNA COVID Vaccine, Florida Health Dept. Finds.





Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo announced new guidance regarding mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, citing a study showing an 84 percent increase in the incidence of cardiac-related deaths which was quickly removed by Twitter from Dr. Ladapo’s account.

The analysis was conducted by the Florida Department of Health using a self-controlled case series, which is a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety.

This department found an 84 percent increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18 to 39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.

“Stratifying by age group revealed RIs were significantly higher for age groups 25 – 39 and 60 or older,” explains the study.

“Males over the age of 60 had a 10% increased risk of cardiac-related death within 28 days of mRNA vaccination,” it continued.

As a result, Florida’s Surgeon General now recommends against males aged 18 to 39 from receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

“Those with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when making this decision,” added a department press release.

“Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health,” said Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo, whose original Tweet sharing this news was removed from Twitter. “Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.”

The study also concluded that non-mRNA vaccines did not have increased risks among any population.

Studies into mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have shown adverse effects on the health of its recipients, including altered menstrual cycles in women, lowered sperm count in men, and cardiovascular problems in children and young adults. Trace amounts of COVID-19 vaccines were also detected in the breast milk of new mothers.

Questions also persist about the true efficacy of the vaccines, as several studies have demonstrated that natural immunity is superior to COVID-19 vaccination and that the recommended booster regimen may not protect recipients as strongly as promised.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology, has also repeatedly criticized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines, warning of health risks, particularly among younger children.

Despite these concerns, Pfizer announced it is in the midst of creating a new mRNA flu vaccine.



