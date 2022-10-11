Biden Donor, Former Mayor Pleads GUILTY To Child Porn Possession, Claims ‘We Make Mistakes’, Is Banned from Holding Office.

Former Oregon Mayor and Joe Biden donor Dennis “Denny” Doyle has pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, following his arrest in March.

Doyle, 73, entered the plea on Tuesday amidst an investigation into pornographic images of children identified as sexually exploited minors by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to Oregon Live, Doyle remarked upon his way out of the courtroom, “You know, we make mistakes.” He also told the judge he was “in counseling”.

“By pleading guilty to the felony charge, he won’t be allowed to possess a firearm, vote or hold future public office, the judge told him,” according to local reports.

Sentencing is due to be carried out in January.

Concerningly, Doyle was a Beaverton city councilor for over a decade, and was elected mayor in 2008, serving three terms. He also founded the Westside Metros Soccer Club which involved around 30 boys and girls soccer teams. In 2008, he was named Citizen of the Year by the Boy Scouts of America.

In an interview with Inside Climate News, Doyle said he was “pretty active” in environmental activism in the ‘60s, while explaining his decision to join the Obama administration’s Better Buildings Challenge.

“We’ve had great support from the current [Obama] administration,” remarked Doyle in reference to his efforts to make Beaverton a more “sustainable” city.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and a life term of supervised release.

The news of the Biden donor’s guilty plea comes as the President’s daughter’s diary, wherein she alleges he forced her to take “not appropriate” showers with him when she was a child, has still not yet been investigated by U.S. authorities.

Instead, law enforcement raided the homes of journalists seeking to report on the information.


