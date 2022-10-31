READ: FBI’s Affidavit Against Pelosi Home Intruder Claims He Threatened to Break Nancy’s Kneecaps.





A sworn affidavit by Stephanie Minor, a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), claims the intruder into the home of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives had intended to wait for her at her house for several days, then kidnap her and break her kneecaps. He also claimed he was tired from carrying his backpack to the Pelosi home, and wanted to tie Nancy Pelosi up so he could go to sleep.Despite the disturbed and nonsensical ramblings in the affidavit, corporate media talking heads have set upon DePape as some kind of far-right activist, despite his connections with far-left causes. The affidavit can be read, in full, below.

The document alleges DePape – who lived in a Black Lives Matter/LGBT-supporting commune in San Francisco – intended to “seize or kidnap” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and had “zip ties, tape, rope, and at least one hammer with him that morning.”

“San Francisco Police Department recovered zip ties in Pelosi’s bedroom and in the hallway near the front door of the Pelosi residence. In addition, law enforcement searched DEPAPE’s backpack at the Pelosi residence, and they found, among other things, a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a journal.”

DePape allegedly told Paul Pelosi, Nancy’s husband, that he would “wait” several days when he was told the Speaker of the House was not present:

DEPAPE stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her. If Nancy were to tell DEPAPE the “truth,” he would let her go, and if she “lied,” he was going to break “her kneecaps.” DEPAPE was certain that Nancy would not have told the “truth.” In the course of the interview, DEPAPE articulated he viewed Nancy as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party. DEPAPE also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions. DEPAPE also explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to DEPAPE.

