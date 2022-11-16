Yes.

The orgy of anti-Trump attacks from globalists should be all the impetus you need to re-board the Trump train.

PALM BEACH, Florida – With no sense of introspection, nor irony, the National Review has again made its feeble case against Donald Trump, for the 400th time in a row, all the while alleging that it is the 45th President of the United States, rather than National Review, that sounds like a broken record.

For their dwindling readership, the Review proffers clapped out arguments about the importance of the norms of Washington, D.C., the meanness of Trump’s tweets, and the already debunked notion that Trump himself was secretly the campaign manager for every mid term elections and should therefore be blamed for the lack of a “red wave”.

Of course, the National Review doesn’t care about the flimsiness of its own arguments. No one who publishes such dross could. Instead, their editorial, simply entitled “No.” is a cynical attempt to get name checked on television, mostly by CNN, with a view to propping up the left’s arguments against Trump. Which tells you more than their editorial does.

The same actors that lined up against Trump in 2015 and 2016 are lining up against him again. Surely, that makes much of his case for him. The National Review is not suddenly correct about its view of the conservative movement, having been wrong for over a decade, now. The neoconservatives are not suddenly correct. The RNC lobbyists and lawyers are not suddenly correct. And the corporate media – yes, turn off Fox – is not suddenly correct.

January 2016’s anti-Trump National Review front cover.

Lest you needed further reminding, many of the figures listed on the 2016 “Against Trump” cover of the National Review very quickly undertook public relations efforts to ingratiate themselves with the ‘MAGA’ base after he won. Glenn Beck, Brent Bozell, Ben Domenech, Erick Erickson, Dana Loesch, Andrew McCarthy, Katie Pavlich, etc etc.

These people’s opinions were not relevant then. They’re even less relevant now.

Some have bemoaned Donald Trump’s announcement speech at Mar a Lago last night. Arguing it was the “same old” rehashing of topics that the Republican Party base has heard from Trump over the past two years. In some places, it was. But that was intentional.

Last night was the first time Trump was able to say those things to major national television audiences since the corporate media stopped carrying his rallies, years ago. It was right that Trump should have used the occasion to not just speak to his base, but to speak to the millions of Americans from whom he has been hidden.

There is now – already – a massive, new, and dirty campaign against Trump. From people who grifted off him, like Ed Rollins and Mike Pence, to people he has brought immense amounts of wealth to, like Rupert Murdoch and Jeff Bezos. That these forces are singing from the Never Trump hymn sheet, in unison, should serve as enough of a warning to ordinary conservatives and independents. They are not your friends. They do not have your best interests at heart.

But more interesting is the hurried response from Team Biden, and his fluffers at The Lincoln Project. They are already deploying major advertising resources into attacking Trump on television and social media. Which tells you everything you need to know. They are not this afraid – in fact they are not afraid at all – of Mike Pompeo, or Nikki Haley, or whoever else inevitably throws their hat into the ring during the upcoming primary season.

No, they’re exclusively this afraid of Donald J. Trump. And for that reason, from The National Pulse, it has to be a resounding, “Yes.”


Raheem J. Kassam

Raheem Kassam is the Editor-in-Chief of the National Pulse, and former senior advisor to Brexit leader Nigel Farage. Kassam is the best-selling author of 'No Go Zones' and 'Enoch Was Right', as well as a co-founder of the War Room podcast, a Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute, and a fellow at the Bow Group think tank in London. Kassam is an academic advisory board member at the Institut des Sciences Sociales, Economiques et Politiques in Lyon, France.

Raheem Kassam
Editor-in-Chief

