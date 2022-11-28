WATCH: Brexit Behind the Scenes, & Does the British Right Have a Future?





National Pulse editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam sat down for an extended chat with Saurabh Sharma, host of the ‘Moment of Truth’ podcast and executive director of the American Moment group based in Washington. D.C..

During the show, the pair discussed never-heard-before behind-the-scenes Brexit-era stories, as well as the future of the political right in the United Kingdom.

Don’t miss this episode, available on Apple podcasts, here, or on Spotify, here, or on Google podcasts, here.

Alternatively, you can watch the whole show in full below:



