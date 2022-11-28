WATCH: Brexit Behind the Scenes, & Does the British Right Have a Future?

Raheem Kassam joins the Moment of Truth podcast for a deep dive on Brexit and the UK conservative movement.

Start

National Pulse editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam sat down for an extended chat with Saurabh Sharma, host of the ‘Moment of Truth’ podcast and executive director of the American Moment group based in Washington. D.C..

During the show, the pair discussed never-heard-before behind-the-scenes Brexit-era stories, as well as the future of the political right in the United Kingdom.

Don’t miss this episode, available on Apple podcasts, here, or on Spotify, here, or on Google podcasts, here.

Alternatively, you can watch the whole show in full below:


Staff Writer

The National Pulse is a part of the American Principles Project.

You might be interested in

Get the Real News.

Big Tech keeps banning or shadow-banning us, so we have to keep innovating.

Drop us your e-mail, so they can't keep hiding our investigations from you.

Raheem Kassam
Editor-in-Chief

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

The National Pulse. will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.