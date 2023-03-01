The Lancet Concedes: Vaccines Are NOT More Effective Than Natural Immunity.





Natural immunity is just as effective – if not more so – at protecting against COVID-19 Big Pharma vaccines, admits a new study in the Lancet medical journal. The about-face from the 200-year-old publication comes at the same time as the sudden change of heart amongst authorities regarding the origins of the virus.

“Although protection from re-infection from all variants wanes over time, our analysis of the available data suggests that the level of protection afforded by previous infection is at least as high, if not higher than that provided by two-dose vaccination using high-quality mRNA vaccines,” the report states.

The authors of the study believe the findings should be used by policymakers to inform future policy-making about COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. According to chief author Dr Charles Murray, the report “supports the idea that those with a documented infection should be treated similarly to those who have been fully vaccinated with high-quality vaccines.” Policymakers should “take both natural immunity and vaccination status into consideration to obtain a full picture of an individual’s immunity profile”.

Previous studies in the Lancet equivocated over the effectiveness of natural immunity, deciding that vaccination clearly represented the best course as a matter of public health policy. Although this new report appears to be the end for such equivocation, it’s worth noting the study’s authors still recommend vaccination as the “safest option” for acquiring immunity.

Gates Hedges.

Ironically, the new research appears to be at least partly funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Bill Gates has been one of the chief public advocates for mass vaccination; although he has recently contradicted earlier claims about the vaccines.

Speaking at the Lowy Institute in Australia, the Microsoft founder recently noted that there are three main problems with the current vaccines:

“The three current vaccines are not infection-blocking,” he said. “They’re not broad, so when a new variant comes up you lose protection; and they have very short duration, particularly in the people who matter, which are old people.”

The new Lancet publication comes as vindication, but perhaps cold comfort, for the many people who insisted that the vaccines would not provide uniquely powerful protection against the disease. These people have been subject to relentless derision as “antivaxxers” and “conspiracy theorists” for the last three years for expressing what had previously been common knowledge about the effectiveness of natural immunity conferred by infection. Some will have been forced to take a vaccine against their will to comply with the various mandates that were issued by governments and employers around the world – mandates that were enforced on the basis that only vaccination could offer the necessary level of protection needed – while others will have suffered professional and personal consequences as a result of their beliefs and decision not to be vaccinated.

“If the Covid lab leak theory being a ‘conspiracy theory’ was a lie and ’15 days to stop the spread’ was a lie,” wrote one commentator on Twitter, “and ‘masks work’ to stop the spread was a lie and ‘vaccine mandates will stop the spread’ was a lie and ‘natural immunity is a myth’ was a lie and ‘there are no side effects’ was a lie and ‘safe and 100% effective’ was a lie then you can pretty much bet that whatever the U.S. government is telling us about anything right now is a lie.”

Others wondered what would come next after this latest stunning reversal.

“Those of us with natural immunity were blamed for ‘killing grandma’. So what’s going to happen now? Are people going to call The Lancet conspiracy theorists too?” asked another Twitter user.

The Study.

The new study is a meta-review of 65 individual studies from 19 countries worldwide. These studies included participants who had previous infections but were not vaccinated; participants who were not vaccinated and not infected; and control groups of people who were vaccinated against COVID-19. Any studies that included participants with hybrid immunity –people who had been both vaccinated and infected – were excluded.

The results of the meta-analysis showed that natural immunity remained “highly protective” against hospitalisation and death from several variants at 40 weeks. Previous infection was 90.2 percent protective for the original, alpha, and delta variants, and 88.0 percent protective against omicron BA.1.

Protection against reinfection declined over time, but remained high for the pre-omicron variants at 78.6 percent at 40 weeks. Protection against reinfection by omicron BA.1. was much lower, at 36.1 percent at 40 weeks.

The authors of the study still cling to their legacy views, recommending vaccination since “there are still considerable risks from infection, particularly among those who are unvaccinated.”

“The problem of saying ‘I’m gonna get infected to get immunity’ is you might be one of those people that end up in the hospital or die,” said Christopher Murray. “Why would you take the risk when you can get immunity through vaccination quite safely?”

The authors failed to make the same considerations for vaccine injury.

Conspiracy Theory Fact.

In an important respect, this new meta-study is not news at all. We already knew natural immunity was an effective protection against COVID-19, regardless of what the scientific and political authorities had to say. We knew the virus came from a lab. We already knew that masks scarcely worked, and that the Big Pharma “vaccines” didn’t prevent transmission. We already knew that two – then three, then four – jabs wouldn’t be enough. The reversal is wholesale.

But what is actually going to be done about it? Who is going to be held to account for the damage done to our lives – not just to our health and wealth, but also our reputations and relationships with our friends, family, colleagues and neighbours? That damage cannot be undone. We will be reckoning with the negative consequences of the decisions taken on our behalf, whether we agreed with them or not, for a long time to come, probably many decades.

In November, I reported on the fact that Gen-Zers are suffering from massive pandemic-induced depression. The young, even babies, have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic social-distancing and masking restrictions, and their adult lives will be blighted by everything they’ve lost – time, interaction with their peers, confidence and joy – and gained – weight, mental-health issues – as a result of their isolation over the past three years. The unhappy lives of our younger generations are just one tragic example of how the future will bear the unmistakable mark of the pandemic, before we even consider the unheralded economic damage done to the middle classes or the vaccine side effects or the massive extension of illiberal surveillance and tracking of citizens by their governments.

The clamour for a reckoning will grow. The very real danger is that none will come. Nobody will be held to account. The corrupt institutions and corrupt actors who presided over this disaster, who lied to the public, detained them in their own homes and coerced them into taking experimental medical treatments, who profited politically and economically from this entire disaster, will not be purged or even suffer negative consequence. They will cling on to power and influence and continue to enrich themselves at our expense.

And even if a reckoning does come, what form will it take? We have no precedent for the kind of wide-ranging global tribune that would need to be held, with real powers of investigation and punishment, to allow anything approaching full justice to take its course. People talk of a “Nuremberg 2.0”, but the circumstances could not be more different from those obtaining in 1945. We – the people – are not the victors here, able to set terms. At most, there is only local political desire for investigation, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s call for “accountability”.

The sad fact is, it’s going to be far easier for us all to forget, especially since so many of us have proven such willing executioners as well as victims.



