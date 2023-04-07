One in Five Democrats Prefer Republicans on Immigration.





One in five Democrats trust Republicans more with immigration than their own party, according to data released by Rasmussen Reports. The published results also detailed conflicting views on the topic amongst Democratic Party voters.

Asked by pollsters, “[w]hich political party do you trust more to handle immigration?” a full 19 percent of Democrat voters answered “Republicans,” and given the importance of immigration as a political debate, this will not sit well with the Biden regime, which has been attempting to burnish its credentials in the area with a series of talking points.

Fifty-two percent of whites, 35 percent of black voters and 55 percent of other minorities also trust Republicans more than Democrats on the subject of immigration.

Biden himself admitted earlier this year that a record influx of migrants coming through the Southern border has “taken a toll” on his presidency.

According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), the largest immigration reform group in the US, a record-breaking 5.5 million people have illegally migrated to the United States since Joe Biden became president. Four million of those were apprehended at the southern border. Another 1.1 million were counted as “gotaways.”

The number of deaths at the southwest border was also the deadliest year on record at nearly 1000 individuals.

Another question posed by Rasmussen queried voters: “[h]ow do you rate the way President Biden is handling issues related to immigration.” Just 24 percent of Democrat voters answered “excellent” whereas 23 percent answered “poor” – almost one in four.

The president of FAIR, Dan Stein, recently insisted that “[n]othing will improve until there is a public servant leading the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) who believes in borders—and secure ones at that.”

