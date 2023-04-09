France’s Macron Humiliates Biden, Snubbing U.S. On China and Taiwan.





French President Emmanuel Macron said this weekend that European are not looking to be “caught up in crises that are not ours,” while claiming he is intent on “[reducing Europe’s] dependency on the United States,” to avoid being dragged into a conflict between the US and China.

POLITICO, which issued a bizarre disclaimer on its interview with the French President, reported the comments in a major blow for the Biden government. The corporate media had previously claimed that the presidency of Donald Trump would cause blowback from international allies, but the largest foreign policy problems have, in fact, emerged under Biden.

POLITICO’s disclaimer read:

As is common in France and many other European countries, the French President’s office, known as the Elysée Palace, insisted on checking and “proofreading” all the president’s quotes to be published in this article as a condition of granting the interview. This violates POLITICO’s editorial standards and policy, but we agreed to the terms in order to speak directly with the French president. POLITICO insisted that it cannot deceive its readers and would not publish anything the president did not say…

The practice is not, in fact, “common.”

Le Snub.

President Macron has long been a strong proponent of European “strategic autonomy,” which would see further the European Union integrate both militarily and politically purposes. These plans would create, according to Macron, a “third superpower” to rival the US and China.

This point was repeatedly made by Brexiteers such as Nigel Farage, who warned in 2015 about Europe’s intention to splinter off with its own, transnational armed forces.

If a confrontation between two superpowers escalates too quickly, argued Macron, “[Europeans] won’t have the time or the resources to finance our strategic autonomy and will become vassals, whereas we can build a third pole if we have a few years.”

European Strategic Autonomy is a policy widely encouraged by the Chinese Communist regime due to its detrimental to the United States’ global sphere of influence. The United States and Europe are recognized as natural allies, yet a more autonomous Europe would inevitably undermine the strategic pull of the U.S., a pivot brought about by Biden’s foreign policy weakness.

Europe, argues Marcon, must resist the pressure to become merely “America’s followers.”



