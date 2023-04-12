Biden Tells Congress to Import Another 20,000 Migrants from the Taliban’s Afghanistan.





Joe Biden is continuing to admit thousands of Afghans to the United States, and pressing Congress to approve an additional 20,000 visas for them.

More than 90,000 Afghans have already been brought to America since the badly botched withdrawal from the country in 2021, which saw 13 American servicemen and servicewomen killed in a mass casualty terror attack and left the Taliban controlling more of Afghanistan than before the intervention.

National Pulse editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam recently exposed how the Biden administration contributed to the disaster by adopting what he described as an “Americans last” approach during the evacuation, with resources surged into processing thousands of so-called ‘Special Immigrant Visa’ applicants while American citizens were left behind.

Now, the state-run Voice of America (VOA) network reports that “even under Taliban rule” thousands of Afghans are still being relocated to the United States — and that President Biden wants Congress to approve Special Immigrant Visas for 20,000 more.

“The Taliban is not the… North Vietnamese army… There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy… of the United States from Afghanistan" – President Joe Biden, July 8, 2021 Saigon, 1975 Kabul, 2021 pic.twitter.com/MKBymjduOM — Nick Turse (@nickturse) August 15, 2021

Voice of America notes that the Taliban are “[a]ware of the ongoing relocation flights” but that they have so far declined to impede them “despite widespread allegations that the group targets Afghans who worked for the previous U.S.-backed Afghan government.”

However, Voice of America raises no concerns that if the Taliban are content to see these people transferred to the United States under their noses they might be something less than legitimate refugees at best and a possible threat to the Islamists’ former enemies at worst — with the roughly $267.5 million VOA receives in American taxpayer dollars each year a possible disincentive to overly critical reporting.

Similarly, VOA notes that the migrants taken out of Afghanistan are initially processed at in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates before eventually ” resettling in the U.S., Canada or a European country” and declines to ask why the fantastically wealthy Islamic countries could not furnish them with a permanent home.

Indeed, while the official, whitewash report on the evacuation relates the relocation of tens of thousands of Afghans to the United States as a point of pride, it glosses over significant issues among the new arrivals: The Associated Press reported in September 2021 that the U.S. State Department detected multiple men with child brides among the Afghans, for example.

The AP bizarrely downplayed this by suggesting that “child marriage is not uncommon in Afghanistan” – a damning indictment of the two-decade occupation of the country to usher in reform in itself – but conceded that something more sinister was going on among the evacuees. State Department officials said they had received reports from the Arab processing sites that girls were complaining of having been forced to marry their adult husbands, and even raped by them.

“U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have found many incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the wives of much older men,” according to a September 2021 report from the Office of Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security.



