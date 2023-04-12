Popular 82-Year-Old Elected Official Forced Out Over LGBT Flag, Ordered to Undergo ‘Emotional Intelligence Training’.





A conservative councillor has been forced out of her role and told to undergo “Equality Act and emotional intelligence training” after criticizing the prevalence of LGBT flags in a small, English town. The issue emerges as leftists decry the removal of Tennessee legislators in the United States, for their role in protesting against gun rights in America.

Eighty-two year old Angela Kilmartin, an elected official with the highest total of votes in the area’s 2019 elections, “removed herself” from the role after bureaucrats attempted to discipline her for objecting to the LGBT-ification of her local town.

Mrs. Kilmartin argued, on Facebook, against displaying the LGBT pride flag, stating: “I don’t want Pride sex flags along my high street. I don’t even want heterosexual flags along my high street. Sex is for the bedroom and private life, not for displaying preferences in public.”

For those relatively mundane comments, Braintree Town Council launched an investigation which concluded Mrs. Kilmartin was “in breach of the town council’s code of conduct.”

The Monitoring Officer has determined that the behaviour of Councillor Kilmartin are in breach of the Town Councils Code of Conduct, having regards to the full facts of this matter, and the views of the Independent Person.

“[I]t would be beneficial for councillor Kilmartin to undergo Equality Act and emotional intelligence training,” added the bureaucrat.

The Equality Act (2010) is the UK’s anti-discrimination legislation which enforces laws in favor of individuals with certain characteristics or backgrounds deemed “protected.”

Even her own party’s so-called “conservative” leader, Michael Lager, threw his colleague under the LGBT bus: “We dissociate ourselves totally from the reported remarks from this particular member. We do not tolerate discrimination between people of different faiths, beliefs and all the protected characteristics set out in the Equality Act 2010, that we respect and promote.”

Despite pressure from the media and former councillors, Mrs. Kilmartin has remained defiant, telling the BBC, “I stand firmly behind my comments already in the media and thank the British public for its unparalleled support by the silent majority.”

Mrs. Kilmartin has since canceled her Conservative Party membership and told the Braintree and Witham Times “it is also good to know that the four local left wing complainants have downgraded their idea of flying their Pride sex flags around the High Street to mere stickers.”



