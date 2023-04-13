REJOICE! Trump’s Supreme Court Justices Saved 32,000 Babies In Just 6 Months Thanks to Dobbs Ruling.





Abortion numbers in the United States are ticking downward since the country’s Supreme Court removed constitutional protections for the procedure in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization verdict.

The average number of terminations dropped seven percent from July to December in comparison with April and May 2022, according to a report released by the pro-abortion Society of Family Planning. This means a massive 32,000 babies have been saved from the archaic practice popularized by the far-left in Western nations.

The number is stunningly low in States with the most protective laws against abortion, including Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, and Wisconsin. There were, on average, 265 abortions across those states – a huge 96 percent drop since May 2022.

Dobbs.

The ruling, in June 2022, set off a firestorm of protests from the political left, and even “moderate” Republicans warned against it. Many subsequently tried linking the fates of these unborn children to Republican underperformance in the mid term elections. The dark, underlying contention behind the claim seeming to be that those lives were not worth losing a handful of Congressional seats over.

But stalwarts have continued to defend the decision from a moral perspective.

The change in the law was possible due to President Trump’s appointment of socially conservative justices to the Supreme Court: namely Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett.

For their work in saving the lives of so many babies, the Supreme Court justices have had their lives threatened. In June 2022, a man carrying a gun and a knife was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He was apparently also carrying a “black tactical chest rig… pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crow bar, pistol light, duct tape” and other items.

Nicholas John Roske, from California, said he planned to murder Kavanaugh because he was “upset” over the pro-life ruling, which was leaked in advanced by thus-far unnamed far-left operatives working at the court.



