Now Eat the Worm Chili, Lizard Ceviche, and Fried Ants.





Britain’s corporate establishment newspaper “of record” the Times, is celebrating the beginnings of a so-called, “food revolution,” in which lizard ceviche, worm chili, and fried ants are being defined as “bright[ly] colour[ed] and “inventive” nutrition for humans.

The chef responsible for the cuisine of creepy-crawlies, Marsia Taha, says her small restaurant can be a “pioneer in a deeper cultural change that celebrates the flavours of as yet little-known foods, while breaking taboos.”

When you visit Ms Taha’s restaurant in La Paz, Bolivia, she starts you off with “a larva or an ant” before going onto the next course of lizard ceviche, seasoned with caterpillar pepper vinegar. The Times have even released the recipe, for those interested:

Lizard, 60g

Lime, 5g

Salt, 1g

Caterpillar pepper vinegar, 1g

“Insects and larvae,” according to the author, “are seen as a far more sustainable source of protein than the traditional mainstay of South America’s post-colonial cuisine: beef.”

“It’s a cultural thing,” added Ms. Taha, “[p]eople should open their minds” because “[t]raditional indigenous communities have eaten them live straight from the tree” for centuries.” Therefore, they suggest, so should you.

The latest bug-eating propaganda comes after years of the corporate media promoting crickets, maggots, and worse. The move has even sparked memetic warfare over the subject, with opponents declaring, “We will not eat the bugs!” as a catchphrase.

The issue has made its way into the mainstream politcal discourse, being debated by members of the British parliament, as well as receiving an honorable mention at 2021’s New York Young Republican Gala in Manhattan, when club Executive Secretary Vish Burra declared: “We will not live in the pods. We will not eat the bugs. We will not drink the soy.”

“The longhouse of the savages…a dystopia run by the godless mocking the Lord’s plague, by making US feast on the locusts…. I am here to stand with you tonight to say: We will not live in the pods. We will not eat the bugs. We will not drink the soy.” pic.twitter.com/TnUlYwrNak — VISH BURRA 🏴‍☠️ (@VishBurra) December 6, 2021

The culinary change up is thematically linked to the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” agenda, wherein the corporate multinational claims humans should own nothing in the future, and be happier for it.



